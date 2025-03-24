Trump’s 2018 Executive Order on AI: The Silent Revolution

In February 2019, Trump launched Executive Order 13859: Maintaining American Leadership in Artificial Intelligence.

This wasn’t just some tech industry initiative—it was the moment AI was forced out of elite control and accelerated toward public access.

It prioritized AI development as a national security interest.

It mandated federal agencies to integrate AI into government functions.

It set the groundwork for AI education and workforce development.

It created the regulatory framework that allowed AI research to flourish.

Why is this important? Because before this, AI was largely being developed behind closed doors—under the control of Big Tech, intelligence agencies, and corporate elites.

Trump’s executive order forced AI into the public sector, ensuring that it wouldn’t be locked away as a weapon of control.

And here’s the key part:

Even when Biden took office, this order ensured AI’s rapid development couldn’t be stopped.

Did Biden Rescind Trump’s AI Order?

Biden never directly rescinded Executive Order 13859.

Instead, in October 2023, he signed Executive Order 14110—which aimed to regulate and contain AI, not empower it.

Biden’s order was all about safeguards, government oversight, and limiting access.

It was meant to slow down AI development and centralize control within government agencies.

But by this point, it was too late.

The foundation Trump laid in 2018 ensured AI had already reached the public domain.

That’s why we saw:

The explosion of OpenAI, ChatGPT, and generative AI models in 2022-2023.

The rise of independent AI research outside of government control.

A permanent shift in how AI was integrated into society.

Biden’s administration tried to slow it down, but they couldn’t stop it.

How Trump’s AI Order Tied Biden’s Hands

Because of Trump’s executive order, Biden faced a major problem.

If he tried to kill AI development, he’d cripple America’s technological progress—while China surged ahead.

If he tried to fully control AI, he’d be exposed for attempting to centralize a tool that was meant for open innovation.

If he did nothing, AI would evolve outside of his administration’s control.

He had no good options.

And in the end, Trump’s 2018 executive order ensured that AI development kept moving forward—no matter who was in power.

So What Was Trump’s Real Plan?

If AI had remained locked away in intelligence agencies and corporate tech labs, it would have been used exclusively as a tool of control.

Trump’s executive order disrupted that.

He forced AI into the public sphere, ensuring it wouldn’t be monopolized by the elites.

And now, with Trump back in office, the question isn’t just what AI will become—but who will control it?

Trump’s Greatest Battlefield: AI vs. the Deep State

Let’s circle everything back.

Trump was chosen (or recruited) to run for president, allegedly, because of his ability to take on massive, corrupt institutions.

First, he walked away unscathed from the most powerful underground criminal syndicate in America—the Mafia.

Now, he faces an even larger, more dangerous crime syndicate: The Deep State.

But this time, his opponent isn’t just corrupt politicians—it’s an intelligence apparatus that uses AI to control reality itself.

To fight back, Trump needed to level the battlefield.

The Deep State had AI? He had to take it from them.

The elites were using AI against the people? He had to make sure the people had it too.

AI could be weaponized for narrative control? He had to ensure it was decentralized.

There was no other way for Trump to win against this type of corruption.

So he did something no one saw coming.

He gave AI to the people.

What AI Has Given the American People?

Right now, from your phone, you can:

Research any politician in minutes, pulling financial records, voting history, and corporate ties faster than the intelligence community used to.

Analyze legal documents and government filings without relying on “fact-checkers” or the media.

Track corporate influence and lobbying efforts in real-time, exposing hidden connections between Big Tech, Wall Street, and D.C.

Uncover foreign election interference, dark money movements, and NGO corruption—faster than legacy investigative journalists ever could.

Use AI-powered transcription and search tools to instantly pull direct quotes from politicians, CEOs, and intelligence officials—without relying on media spin.

Automatically detect propaganda, keyword manipulation, and algorithmic censorship patterns that were once invisible.

The playing field has changed.

For the first time in modern history, the intelligence and corporate elite no longer have a monopoly on information.

Why the Deep State Fears AI in the Public’s Hands

For decades, AI was being used against the people:

To control elections.

To censor political dissent.

To manipulate public sentiment.

To bury corruption.

Trump’s 2018 executive order forced a shift in AI development that accelerated public access.

This wasn’t about winning a single election. This was about changing the nature of power itself. And now? The Deep State has lost its greatest weapon.

The American people now have access to intelligence-grade research tools. And Trump is back. So now the question becomes:

What Happens When the People Know Everything? That’s something that has never happened in our history.

And what happens next remains to be seen.

But there’s one thing I can tell you: No matter what Trump does, we cannot sit back and wait. There is nobody else. There is no second chance. We cannot be passive spectators. We cannot leave it all to Trump.

Anything helps. I’m telling you—arming yourself with knowledge and information will take you farther than you think. Most people don’t even know what to do at the local level. Learn your government system, whether you agree with it or not. You’ll quickly find ways to participate and change it.

What we cannot do is believe the lie that “we can’t do anything.” What we cannot do is ignore AI. I’m not telling you to embrace it blindly. If you do, it will backfire.

And no, my phone is beaming signals into my brain and making you think AI is the future. Be realistic. I was actually told this. I’m telling you that AI is a weapon. And like any weapon, you either learn how to use it, or it will be used against you.

The Biggest Story People Are Missing

Right now, we’re witnessing the biggest move Trump has ever made. But most people are distracted. I get it—the Epstein files are important. The black book, the names, the network—it all matters.

But if you’re not paying attention, you’re missing Trump’s true masterstroke. Elon Musk auditing the government. This has never happened in U.S. history. And while the media is keeping quiet, transparency is happening in real time. We need to track it. We need to follow through. We need to make sure people see it.

Because this audit will make Epstein look like small apples.

What’s Coming Next Will Expose Everything

I know what you might be thinking—how dare I downplay Epstein?

I’m not.

The things Epstein did were horrific. His entire network needs to be exposed. But if you think the government audit isn’t going to expose something far bigger than Epstein, you’re not seeing the bigger picture. This is about more than one man. This is about the entire corrupt system. Epstein was a piece of it.

But what happens when the audit reveals where all the money actually went? What happens when the trails lead to human trafficking, black budget operations, secret funding networks, and intelligence agency involvement? What happens when names far bigger than Epstein get exposed?

Because that’s what’s coming. And when it does—nobody will be able to look away.

What we need to do is push that momentum forward.

I trust **Elon—**but only so long as we keep demanding transparency.

Because at some point—if it hasn’t already happened—he’s going to see just how deep this goes.

And if nobody is pressuring him to expose it when the time is right, he may hesitate. He may decide it’s too dangerous, too destabilizing, too big.

That’s my biggest fear.

Because when the truth comes out, it’s not going to be easy to face.

This isn’t just corruption. This is going to be worse than people can imagine.

And when the time comes, we better make sure it all comes out—no matter how ugly it is.