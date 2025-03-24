You’re the Deep State. You’re the establishment. You’re the Purple Party—the hidden elite that plays both sides, controlling the system and manipulating the public.

You’ve spent decades building this network, infiltrating every institution that matters—media, finance, intelligence, law enforcement, education, military leadership, and the courts. You don’t just influence elections—you decide them. You manufacture consent, program the culture, and when necessary, destroy threats before they gain momentum.

Then one day, you turn on the television, and you see something you never planned for.

Trump. The Escalator. The Announcement.

At first, you laugh. Trump? The billionaire playboy? The loudmouth from The Apprentice? This is a joke.

After all, he was one of you. He used to be a Democrat. He attended your fundraisers. He contributed to the Clintons. He donated to Chuck Schumer, Harry Reid, John Kerry, Kamala Harris, and many others. You saw him at the parties, shaking hands, making deals, enjoying the same world of power you controlled.

But then a thought rushes through your mind—one that sends a cold chill through your body.

You forget about the 80’s and how he walked away unscathed, and then it flashes back.

Was he gathering intelligence on us the entire time?

Was he always watching, learning, waiting for the right moment?

You don’t know, but you can’t take that risk.

Phase One: The Smear Campaign

Your first move is simple: Mock him.

The media is your weapon, and it’s easy to deploy. You tell the talking heads to laugh him off. Every anchor, every pundit, every late-night host follows the script:

“Trump is a joke.”

“Trump is a reality TV clown.”

“This will never last.”

But something strange happens.

One by one, the Republican candidates start dropping.

Jeb Bush? Gone.

Scott Walker? Gone.

Marco Rubio? A joke.

Ted Cruz? Wounded beyond repair.

The laugh track stops.

By late 2015, you realize something unthinkable. Trump is going to win.

This isn’t just some populist uprising.

This is an operation. Not a military one, but a Trump operation.

And suddenly, you know what you’re up against.

Phase Two: The AI War

You have access to the most powerful data systems in existence. You’ve spent years building AI models that track social behavior, predict election outcomes, and manipulate narratives.

You think Soros is the mastermind? Please.

Soros isn’t deciding which district attorneys to fund. That was AI.

Your systems game out every possible move. They predict political trends, locate pressure points in society, and anticipate resistance before it forms.

But now, your AI is flashing a warning.

You input the data, it spits out probabilities, predictive, outcomes, and potential scenarios, and the results are not in favor of the deep state. There’s not a lot of time to act, you have to make a move. It’s too late for this presidential election. The only option is, delay, stall, distract and reduce and divide Trump‘s effectiveness. Your behind the power curve because your reacting.

Trump is the wildcard. He’s disrupting every controlled outcome. You underestimated him. He’s hijacking the feedback loops your AI relies on.

If you don’t act fast, your entire structure could collapse.

Phase Three: The “Plan”

Desperate times call for desperate measures. You need a counter-operation.

A psychological operation.

Something big enough to neutralize millions of people. Something that looks organic, but is fully controlled.

And then it hits you.

The perfect PSYOP already exists.

The Psychological Operation: Q

Just to be crystal clear—I was a Q follower. And I’m not saying that 80% truth didn’t do good because it absolutely did. I benefited from it, and I know many others did too. It helped wake people up, encouraged research, and exposed corruption at levels we hadn’t seen before.

But we have to recognize what it ultimately became—and that it was most likely a black hat operation in response to Trump’s victory and his massive, uncontrollable following.

There are historical examples of psychological operations that failed—where an attempt to manipulate public perception backfired and, in some ways, strengthened the people they were meant to weaken.

One example is Operation Northwoods (1962). This was a proposed false flag operation by the U.S. government to justify military action against Cuba. It involved staging attacks on American soil and blaming Cuba to manufacture consent for war. But it failed—because it never got approval. When it was later declassified, it only fueled distrust in government narratives.

In the same way, Q may have been designed to neutralize Trump’s movement—but it didn’t fully work. Millions of people still saw through it, still took real-world action, and still stayed loyal to Trump despite the distractions.

It may have slowed things down, but it didn’t stop what was coming.

Now, let’s talk about psychological warfare.

The most successful psychological operations aren’t pure propaganda. If something is all lies, people see through it. The best PSYOPs? They are 80% truth.

They build trust. They tell you things you already suspect or deep down know to be true.

They empower you.

And then? They slowly poison the well.

That’s what Q was.

At first, it was powerful. It inspired real research. It exposed government corruption, intelligence operations, and the hidden networks controlling the world.

It united millions in the fight against the Deep State.

But then… it changed.

Phase Four: Turning the Movement Against Itself

At first, Q told people to question everything.

Then it told them to trust the plan.

At first, Q encouraged independent research.

Then it convinced people the military was secretly in control.

At first, Q empowered people to expose corruption.

Then it made them sit back and wait.

By aligning Q’s timeline with military PSYOP manuals, the patterns are undeniable. It followed the doctrine perfectly.

Step 1: Build trust with an audience by exposing verifiable truths.

Step 2: Create an “us vs. them” mentality to reinforce group loyalty.

Step 3: Introduce cryptic messaging to keep engagement high.

Step 4: Shift from research to obedience—convince the audience to “trust the plan.”

Step 5: Introduce false leads and failed predictions to discredit real researchers.

Step 6: Cause internal fracturing, ensuring no unified opposition emerges.

Then things escalated.

Step 7: Anyone who tried to present logic or question the movement was labeled a “shill,” “a black piller,” “Deep State,” or a “black hat.” Critical thinking became punishable by exile. The most effective way to control a population is to make them police themselves—and Q turned followers into enforcers of their own cognitive prison.

Step 8: The movement began generating sub-theories that fractured the base even further. Devolution: The idea that Trump was secretly still in control, so real-world action was pointless. Derek Johnson’s Law of War Manual: A manufactured legal framework designed to convince people that Biden’s presidency wasn’t real and that Trump was CIC. The Sovereign Citizen Revival: The idea that the U.S. was a corporation and that recognizing it meant forfeiting personal sovereignty. The U.S. is a Corporation – The false notion that the United States is a privately owned corporation controlled by foreign entities. This narrative is designed to erode national pride, undermine the legitimacy of the U.S. Constitution, and foster a sense of powerlessness. By convincing people that their nation is nothing more than a corporate entity with no true sovereignty, this psychological operation discourages civic engagement, disrupts patriotism, and shifts focus away from real, actionable corruption. The ultimate goal is to create division and apathy—leading people to believe that there is no solution, no legal recourse, and no way to restore their country.



By the time COVID hit, these tactics had neutralized millions of people—the same people who should have been resisting lockdowns, fighting back against mail-in voting fraud, and preparing for what was coming.

Instead, they were trapped in an endless loop of hopium, false deadlines, and believing that “the military is the only way.”

This is where the real damage happened.

Phase Five: The Deep State’s Real Goal—Disrupting Trump’s Natural Momentum

This is why I don’t believe Q was a white hat operation.

Because Trump already had the American people’s trust before Q existed. He didn’t need some cryptic, anonymous entity to build momentum—he was already leading a populist revolution on his own.

Q wasn’t created to inspire—it was created to disrupt.

Think about it.

Before Q, Trump’s movement was organic. It was powerful. It was unstoppable.

The America First movement was fueled by real-world evidence of corruption, economic devastation, and betrayal by the political elite. Trump didn’t need a coded online messenger to wake people up—he was already doing it himself, in the open.

The Deep State knew they couldn’t stop Trump directly.

So they redirected, diluted, and divided his most loyal supporters.

It didn’t matter if Q was 80% truth—that last 20% was enough to cripple real action.

When Trump warned about COVID lockdowns, millions were distracted by Q drops telling them “the storm is coming.”

When Trump warned about mail-in ballots, many thought it was fine—because “the military was secretly watching.”

When Trump was out on his own, fighting the media, Big Tech, and the DNC machine, Q had millions of people sitting on their hands, waiting for the military to step in.

Q didn’t stop Trump’s rise.

But it did slow down the resistance.

The Deep State’s goal wasn’t just about controlling information—it was about stalling Trump’s revolution long enough for them to execute their own plan.

Phase Six: The Psychological Aftermath

Even though Q ultimately collapsed, the damage had been done.

The Deep State successfully:

Fractured Trump’s base into warring factions.

Turned logical, rational Trump supporters against each other.

Introduced so many conflicting sub-theories that it became impossible to have a unified resistance.

Discredited real investigative research by mixing it with nonsense.

But here’s the twist.

It didn’t work as well as they expected.

Why?

Because despite all the distractions, all the psychological warfare, all the AI-driven manipulation—Trump’s base never abandoned him.

Why Trump’s Base Still Stands

Even after everything the Deep State threw at him—and at us, We the People.

Even after the indictments, the fake scandals, the January 6th setups—

Even after being de-platformed, exiled, and attacked on every front—

Trump still commands the largest, most dedicated political base in modern history.

The American Spirit Didn’t Die

Millions still refuse to accept media lies.

Millions still reject the Deep State’s AI-controlled narratives.

Millions are still standing—because Trump rekindled something in them that’s stronger than any psychological operation.

PATRIOTISM, INDEPENDENCE, NATIONAL PRIDE AND ULTIMATELY—FREEDOM.

The Deep State thought they could break us. But the American people are still here.

And Trump is still here.

That means they lost control.

Now, the question isn’t whether they failed—it’s what happens next?

Because in 2018, Trump signed an executive order that changed everything.

To be Comtinued…