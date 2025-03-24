The Years That Shaped His War Against Corruption

If Trump was involved in the takedown of the Mafia in New York, whether as an informant, a cooperating insider, or just a well-positioned survivor, then his experience dealing with corruption would have been unmatched.

He saw firsthand how deep corruption runs. He learned who really controls power—and how to fight them. And after Giuliani cleaned up New York, Trump didn’t just sit back—he started playing the long game.

So what happened in the years between the Mafia takedown and when he descended the escalator in 2015?

The Corruption Lessons Trump Learned From the Mafia Era

After the Mafia was dismantled, Trump was one of the only major developers left standing. The system that had ruled New York for decades collapsed, and yet Trump expanded. That didn’t happen by accident.

The biggest lesson he took away from that era was that corruption isn’t just about criminals in backrooms—it’s about institutions that hide behind legitimacy. The Mafia controlled concrete, unions, trucking, and even political influence—but it all ran through “legitimate” organizations. The names changed, but the tactics didn’t. The same way the Five Families controlled New York in the ‘80s, the Deep State controls D.C. today.

Trump understood that real power operates under layers of bureaucracy, legal loopholes, and financial systems designed to make corruption seem normal. That’s why taking down a corrupt system isn’t about attacking it head-on—it’s about forcing it to expose itself. Giuliani didn’t destroy the Mafia by putting out a hit on them. He used RICO laws to make them self-destruct.

That same strategy has been the foundation of Trump’s war on the Deep State since 2016. Rather than trying to directly take down corrupt institutions, he lets them trap themselves. He understood early on that the only way to fight a system like this is to force it into a position where it collapses under its own weight.

And if there’s one thing he learned from both the Mafia and his time in real estate, it’s that everyone has a price. Politicians, judges, police, media figures—most of them can be bought, threatened, or leveraged. This is why Trump’s inner circle is constantly shifting. He doesn’t trust anyone long-term unless they prove loyalty over years, and even then, he keeps them at arm’s length.

What Did Trump Do in the Years After?

After the Mafia fell, Trump’s life took a turn—he didn’t just become a real estate mogul, he became deeply embedded in power networks that extended beyond New York. If his goal was to learn the system before taking it down, the next two decades were his training ground.

1990s: Expanding His Influence

Trump was no longer just a developer—he was building a brand with global recognition. He moved into media, entertainment, and licensing deals that put his name everywhere. This wasn’t just about business. It was positioning.

Trump was making himself too big to be ignored, too independent to be controlled, and too famous to be destroyed quietly. He was watching how power worked beyond New York.

2000s: Testing the Political Waters

In 2000, Trump explored a run for president with the Reform Party. The platform? Anti-globalist, anti-establishment, and against the political elites. Sound familiar?

Even back then, he was criticizing the same power structures he’d go on to fight in 2016. He publicly distanced himself from the Bush-Clinton crime families, aligning himself with nationalist and economic populist policies long before MAGA existed.

This wasn’t an accident. This was him testing the waters.

2009-2015: Preparing for War

By 2009, Trump started speaking out more directly about corruption in politics. He wasn’t just dabbling in political commentary—he was laying the groundwork for something bigger.

He became a relentless critic of Obama, globalization, and foreign entanglements. He started building relationships with military figures who would later become key to his 2016 campaign. By 2014, Trump was already being encouraged by insiders to run. The pieces were coming together.

2015: The Moment It All Became Real

When Trump came down the escalator in 2015, he wasn’t just launching a campaign—he was launching a revolution.

Everything he had learned from fighting the Mafia in the ‘80s and corrupt politicians in the ‘90s was now being applied to Washington. The same strategies used to take down the Five Families were now being used to take down the political establishment.

This wasn’t about becoming another Republican president. It was about overthrowing an entire system.

Trump’s Allies and Enemies Were Carefully Chosen

Everything Trump did from the 1990s to 2015 built a network—one that was both an asset and a liability. He surrounded himself with people who knew the system inside and out.

Who Did Trump Align With?

Rudy Giuliani – The architect of the Mafia takedown, the man who used RICO laws to expose criminal networks.

Michael Flynn – A military intelligence expert who exposed the Obama administration’s intelligence operations and became a target because of it.

Peter Thiel – A tech entrepreneur who helped build PayPal, fought AI monopolization, and backed Trump when other billionaires turned away.

Elon Musk – The only Silicon Valley figure who openly challenged AI control, launched Starlink as a parallel communications network, and refused to censor free speech.

These weren’t just political allies. These were strategic operators in the war against the establishment.

Who Did Trump Publicly Turn Against?

The Bush Family – Longtime Deep State operators with CIA connections and foreign entanglements.

The Clintons – The globalist crime family with deep intelligence ties and a history of “disappearing” enemies.

Obama and Biden – The political figureheads of a corrupt system that laundered money through Ukraine and China.

Big Tech Elites – The companies that control AI, finance, and elections (Google, Facebook, OpenAI, BlackRock).

Trump spent decades learning how the system worked. He studied the corruption, observed the networks, and positioned himself perfectly to dismantle them.

Everything he did before 2015 wasn’t just business—it was preparation.

Because when he finally made his move, it wasn’t just to win an election. It was to bring the entire system crashing down. We will get to that here real soon.

Who Was Watching Trump During the Mafia Takedown?

If you were a military officer, an intelligence analyst, or a strategic planner in the 1980s and 1990s, the Mafia’s grip on New York wasn’t just something you read about in the newspapers—it was something your office was tracking.

The Five Families didn’t just control the streets. Their influence extended into business, law enforcement, the unions, the courts, and even politics. The Mafia’s reach was vast, and their fall in the 1980s was not just a matter of law enforcement taking down some gangsters—it was a seismic shift in power.

So imagine you’re an Army intelligence officer, a CIA analyst, or a young military strategist, and you’re watching the Mafia trial unfold. You know how powerful these crime syndicates are. You know how untouchable they’ve been for decades. And yet, you see a real estate developer named Donald Trump not only survive but thrive in the same city where these crime families once ruled.

How does that happen?

If Trump had snitched, he’d be dead. That’s just how it worked. The Mafia wasn’t forgiving, and those who crossed them didn’t just lose business deals—they disappeared. And if Trump had been a corrupt player who simply cut a deal, he would have been just another criminal-turned-informant who profited off the fall of others. But that wasn’t the case either.

So who was watching?

The Generals Were Watching.

Fast forward to the early 2010s. The United States had been through decades of political deception, intelligence overreach, and outright corruption in Washington. Generals and military leaders who had spent years in war zones, fighting enemies abroad, were now realizing that the greatest threat to America wasn’t foreign—it was inside the system itself.

If you’re a high-ranking general or an intelligence officer tasked with defending the Constitution, you’re looking for a way to fight back against what you’ve come to see as a globalist-run intelligence coup on America.

But here’s the problem:

The military can’t just overthrow the government.

The real warfighters, the real high-tier operators, the ones who have fought in war zones and know what real resistance looks like—those guys are constitutionalists to the core. The higher the tier level, the more fanatical they are about protecting the American people, not ruling over them. If the military were ever to engage in an open coup, the very best soldiers would rip their uniforms off and fight alongside the people, not against them.

So what do you do?

You find someone who can take on the system from the inside.

Someone who:

Understands corruption but isn’t owned by it.

Has the financial power to resist blackmail.

Is media-savvy enough to take on the establishment narrative.

Knows how to fight and win in the dirtiest, most corrupt environments.

Has already proven he can walk through fire and come out stronger.

And if you plug all that into an AI model—who does it give you?

The answer is,

Donald J. Trump.

Did They Use AI to Find Trump?

We know the Department of Defense was running advanced AI projects as early as 2013-2014. DARPA, the Pentagon’s tech incubator, had been developing predictive AI models for years. Their work wasn’t just about military applications—it was about understanding global conflicts, financial markets, social movements, and political power structures.

If you were a general trying to game out a non-military strategy to neutralize the Deep State, you’d run wargames. You’d input data on political figures, financial elites, global power players, and ask the AI a single question:

Who can defeat the establishment without destroying the Republic?

And the model would likely spit out one name.

Trump wasn’t a politician. He wasn’t a war hero. He wasn’t part of the intelligence community. But he was the only person who had already gone up against one of the most powerful criminal organizations in the world and walked away untouched.

Corruption at the highest level. And the concepts in core principles of corrupt practices does not change. Whether you’re seven mafia families in New York City or seven political factions within Washington DC. It’s all the same. Legitimized crime.

And if he could do it in New York, he could do it in Washington.

Trump’s Recruitment and The 2016 “Plan”

If Trump was approached by military intelligence in the early 2010s, it would explain why everything about his 2016 campaign seemed so perfectly timed. It wasn’t just a billionaire deciding to run for office—it was an operation.

His rhetoric? Perfectly designed to disrupt the Deep State’s grip on media and politics.

His policies? A direct threat to the globalist power structure. Sovereignty, nationalism, liberty, independence, patriotism, and self-reliance.

His alliances? Built with people who had been fighting these battles for decades.

If the military had war-gamed every scenario for who could survive the onslaught of the Deep State and still win, it’s hard to imagine the AI spitting out anyone else but Trump.

Because think about it: Who else could have done what he did?

Who else could have:

Taken on the Bush, Clinton, and Obama political dynasties all at once?

Survived an all-out media assault for four straight years?

Exposed the intelligence agencies and still walked away free?

Taken on Big Tech, the banking system, and the military-industrial complex—and still be standing?

Nobody.

Trump was the only man for the job.

So What’s the Bigger Picture?

If military intelligence was tracking corruption in the U.S. government for decades and beyond, and they ran war-games on how to fight back without using military force, then everything we’re seeing today is part of a much larger operation.

Trump wasn’t just a political outsider. He was the answer to a question that had been asked long before he ran.

That question wasn’t who should be the next president,

It was who can dismantle the system and still walk away standing?

And the answer was the man who walked through the Mafia’s world and came out unscathed.

The man who stared down the most corrupt machine in America and never flinched.

The man they tried to bury but couldn’t.

Donald J. Trump.

To be continued…