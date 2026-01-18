California’s child welfare system—the largest in the United States with 38,490 children in foster care and $9.3 billion in annual spending—exhibits systemic patterns of custody failure, facility safety breakdowns, and governance collapse that mirror accountability failures documented in other states.

Three hundred sixteen children are currently missing from California’s child welfare system, according to NCMEC database records. Los Angeles County alone accounts for 136 of those missing children—43% of the state total. Yet California does not publicly report how many children go missing specifically from foster care custody, obscuring the true scope of the crisis.

Why This Matters

California receives open-ended federal matching funds at 50-83% for foster care maintenance, with administrative costs matched at 50% and training at 75%. The state also received $42.7 million in federal UAC subawards, with the Children’s Bureau of Southern California receiving $14.9 million alone.

But federal audits reveal the money isn’t buying safety. HHS investigators found psychotropic medications for 22 children went undocumented, while opioids prescribed to 25 children were never recorded in the state system. All four OIG recommendations from that 2023 audit remain unimplemented.

The stakes are measured in lives. In 2023, 150 children died from abuse or neglect in California. Eighteen of those children came from families that had received child welfare preservation services before the deaths occurred.

Los Padrinos: When “Unsuitable” Means Nothing

Between July and December 2023, 30 detention officers at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall allegedly orchestrated 69 “gladiator fights” involving 143 youth between ages 12 and 18. Video footage of the fights leaked in January 2024. The California Department of Justice launched an investigation.

By October 2024, state regulators declared the facility “unsuitable.” In November, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced an amended court judgment for strengthened monitoring. In December 2024, the facility was ordered closed within 60 days.

One year later, Los Padrinos is still operating. The reason, according to LA County: no viable alternative location exists. The two alternative facilities identified are also out of compliance with state standards.

One victim received a $2.7 million settlement. Additional lawsuits are pending. All 30 officers face charges including child endangerment, abuse, conspiracy, and battery.

This is not an isolated incident. It’s part of a pattern.

The Facility Failure Cycle

California’s juvenile justice system operates in a perpetual crisis loop:

Central Juvenile Hall in Boyle Heights: Ordered closed by the state.

Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar: Ordered closed by the state.

Los Padrinos: Reopened in 2023 to absorb transferred youth from closed facilities. Now declared unsuitable and ordered closed.

Two alternative facilities: Now out of compliance.

Each facility closure triggers youth transfers to facilities that subsequently fail, creating accountability gaps during transitions.

Sacramento County: Cells, Trafficking, and “Invisible” Teens

The Sacramento County Grand Jury documented in June 2024 that foster teens were housed in “inappropriate, unlicensed locations” from 2016 to 2022. These locations included office spaces with no privacy, showers, or kitchen facilities—and “areas where sex trafficking was too easily accessible.”

Foster children were also placed in cells at the Warren E. Thornton Youth Center, a former juvenile detention facility, for six months in violation of state law. State officials warned the unlicensed facility could “retraumatize or trigger youth.”

A 14-year-old housed at the facility was allegedly sex trafficked and forced into sex work while there, according to a lawsuit. In June 2023, the lawsuit forced Sacramento County into five years of court supervision.

Sacramento County placed last among major California counties for placing foster children with relatives in December 2023, with just 21.9% relative placements. That number improved to 34.3% by July 2024—only after the Grand Jury report forced public accountability.

The Foster Care to Trafficking Pipeline

Los Angeles County DCFS data reveals a direct pipeline from foster care to commercial sexual exploitation:

80% of domestic sex trafficking survivors spent time in foster care.

An estimated 3,000 children are trafficking victims in LA County. If 80% have foster care history, approximately 2,400 trafficking victims in LA County alone have direct connection to the child welfare system.

The average age of entry into trafficking: 12 to 13 years old.

LA County has 30,000 children in foster care at any given time.

Alameda County: The Investigation System Collapses

A 2024 California State Auditor investigation of Alameda County revealed complete governance breakdown:

Investigation delays: Only 89% of immediate referrals were initiated on time (11% late). Just 52% of non-immediate referrals were initiated on time (48% late). Half of all investigations took an average of 105 days to complete—250% longer than the 30-day standard.

Staffing collapse: Child welfare worker vacancy rates doubled from 17% in 2019-20 to 34% in 2024-25. Supervisor vacancy rates doubled from 8% to 18% in the same period.

Service delivery failure: Of 125 referred services, 65 lacked documentations to verify they were actually delivered. Health services were delayed an average of three months. Sexual health education was delayed over one year.

Court documentation failure: Court reports lacked documentation of family finding efforts required by law.

The Alameda County transitional shelter documented 166 critical incidents between August 2020 and July 2024, including assaults and youth missing from care. Youth frequently experienced drug or alcohol involvement while absent from the facility. The shelter operated until July 2024.

The Medication Crisis

California State Auditor Report 2015-131 documented systematic psychotropic medication overprescription:

• 12% of California foster children were prescribed psychotropic medications, compared to 4-10% of the general population

• 1 in 4 California foster teens were prescribed psychotropic drugs

• 60% of those teens were prescribed antipsychotics

• 36% were prescribed multiple medications simultaneously

• Foster teens were 3.5 times more likely to be prescribed psychiatric medication than non-foster peers

• Many were prescribed above state dosage guidelines

• Counties failed to obtain required court or parental approval

• Children did not receive follow-up visits after starting medication

The 2023 HHS OIG audit found 22 children with undocumented psychotropic medications and 25 children with undocumented opioid prescriptions. Court authorizations for psychotropic medications were missing for 28 children.

What the Data Shows—and What It Hides

California’s child welfare accountability system has an 83% control failure rate based on documented audit findings:

Investigation timeliness tracking: FAILING (48% of non-immediate referrals late in Alameda County)

Medication documentation: FAILING (47+ children with undocumented medications per HHS OIG)

Service delivery verification: FAILING (52% unverifiable in Alameda County)

Family finding documentation: FAILING (court reports lack family engagement data)

Contractor performance monitoring: FAILING (contracts lack timeliness metrics in Alameda County)

Facility incident tracking: PARTIAL (166 incidents documented but shelter remained open)

But the most damning failures are the ones California won’t report:

The state does NOT publicly report children missing specifically from foster care custody separate from general missing children's statistics. California does NOT publish consolidated statewide data on abuse allegations per facility population, staff arrests or charges at licensed facilities, or facility-specific incident rates. California does NOT publish comprehensive prior-CPS-contact rates for child fatalities comparable to Texas (56.5% prior involvement) or Virginia (52% prior involvement).

The Accountability Pipeline

In fiscal year 2023, California’s child welfare system processed 396,790 referrals:

• 193,617 screened in (49%)

• 203,173 screened out (51%)

• 50,526 substantiated victims

• 16,438 victims placed in foster care (32.5% of victims)

• 5,168 non-victims placed in foster care (1.7%)

• 150 child deaths

• 2,687 children reunified with families (5.6% of victims)

• 42,991 perpetrators identified (declining from 55,845 in 2019)

Critical incidents—missing/AWOL, abuse in placement—are not systematically tracked statewide. The data is suppressed.

Federal Funding Without Federal Accountability

California received $42.7 million in UAC/ORR subawards through 205 awards:

• Children’s Bureau of Southern California: $14,908,755 (2 awards)

• Creative Solutions for Kids & Families: $13,889,854 (7 awards)

• Bethany Christian Services of Northern California: $5,887,715 (75 awards)

• Catholic Charities of Los Angeles: $4,473,955 (49 awards)

• San Francisco Women’s Centers: $1,729,465 (3 awards)

In December 2023, a jury awarded $25 million in damages against Alternative Family Services of Santa Rosa after three siblings were allegedly sexually abused by foster parent Mark Zapata Martinez. The placement agency was assigned 60% liability. It represents the largest foster care abuse settlement in recent California history.

What Happens Next

California must publish disaggregated runaway/AWOL data by county within 90 days. The Community Care Licensing Division must publish facility-specific abuse allegation rates. The California DOJ must report on Los Padrinos alternative facility compliance. Counties must implement contractor performance metrics based on the Alameda audit findings.

Legislatively, California should mandate real-time AWOL/missing reporting to a centralized dashboard, require facility closure contingency planning before closure orders are issued, establish independent monitoring for juvenile halls similar to prison oversight, and fund expanded court-appointed advocates for foster youth.

At the federal level, HHS Administration for Children and Families should conduct a Round 4 Child and Family Services Review for California with specific focus on runaway and missing children. HHS OIG should audit prior-CPS-contact rates for child fatalities. Congress should consider conditional funding based on data transparency milestones.

Three hundred sixteen children are missing. California knows their names. The public does not.

Sources

This investigation drew on California State Auditor reports, HHS Office of Inspector General audit findings, Sacramento County Grand Jury reports, NCMEC missing children database records, CDSS child fatality data, CCWIP indicators, ACF AFCARS dashboard data, and Project Milk Carton’s proprietary CivicOps database tracking $148 billion in federal child welfare grants. Analysis included IRS Form 990 filings, USASpending UAC subaward records totaling $42.7 million in California allocations, and HHS Child Maltreatment tables from 2019-2023. Full source documentation and records request templates are available in the original OPUS investigation report.

SOURCE DOCUMENTS

Project Milk Carton

501(c)(3) Nonprofit • projectmilkcarton.org • t.me/ProjectMilkCarton

