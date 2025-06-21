The Constitutional Republic

Wynters65
17h

Truth. Thank you.

PSYOPS. Psychological warfare. A war for the hearts and minds by any means necessary. When they say the White hats or the Patriots are in control, yet nothing is truly being done to protect humanity... only to brainwash them further. It is the illusion of choice. The illusion of safety, security and peace. To keep us from rising up. Keep the sheep docile. The other side of the aisle was easily brainwashed so they encouraged their depravity and made them look like they were not the problem. The mental disorders these people have were legitimized to make them feel they were not only sane but, they were being marginalized and attacked. Thereby weaponizing them against those who didn't fall for that specific PSYOP. Using Q and Anons to recruit the others and hold them in a state of holding the line. Either way, both sides were groomed. This is why they refer to us as sheep or chattel. No matter what side of the PSYOP you have adhered to, if you do not tow the line you are accused by the rest as being against the whole. Forcing you to conform or no longer be apart of their specific faction. Peer pressure has been used for eons to force people into a line. We must all fit in our specific boxes. They have used every possible outlet as a tool of division and brainwashing. From Hollywood, News Media, Social Media, Music industry, Psychiatric Community, Medical Community, Big Pharma, Government, Education and Religion. They instituted factions within each specific area. ( grades, denominations, different religions or philosophies, political party systems. All with the same ideal to control the masses.) Each faction had specific guidelines you must follow or be shamed by the masses into adherence.

When we all wake up we can end this.... They are all guilty of crimes against humanity and it needs to stop.

