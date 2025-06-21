The Constitutional Republic

The Constitutional Republic

BOOBOO
15h

I have had doubts, off and on, since Oct. 2017, when Q came out. I have wondered, suspiciously about the same few pictures they use of children and claim they're being rescued. I truly hope they have been and that more are being saved. Also, Val Thor that came here in 1957 and is helping with this "operation", Dani Henderson, with Elena Dannan and Dan Willis' documented exposure, with whistleblower's and those that were killed for it, is real. They do not talk about "Q". It is proof in other means. I am going to read all the other parts of your parts to this about BCL. Thank you for all your work and time. It doesn't make sense, why they have not sent some money to we the people, since DOGE found all this fraud. They know people need what's rightfully our's to receive something to sustain us. I have questioned them many times and yes, I have been targeted andy life turned upside down, as many of us have.

Wynters65
17h

Flynn was used in this as much as Q, the Anons and all the grifter "PAY"triots. Ensuring everyone fell for something. All with the same idea of PSYOPS and control. They needed to break into every possible thought pattern. The delivery system was not as important as the control system behind it all. All roads lead to the same place in the end. There may be different brick roads, not all yellow, but they all lead to the Wizard of Oz.... so to speak. Evil... They believe they had all angles covered.

