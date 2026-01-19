On any given day, between 30 and 150 children are missing from Arizona’s child welfare system. In 2023 alone, 116 children died from abuse or neglect in a state that recovered only 5% of the funds lost in one of the largest Medicaid fraud schemes in American history.

This is the state of Arizona’s Department of Child Safety—an agency where 51% of investigations exceed legal deadlines, 61 investigator positions sit vacant, and 60% of identified child sex trafficking victims had previously been in state custody.

A System in Crisis

Arizona’s child welfare apparatus presents what Project Milk Carton investigators classify as a “CRITICAL” risk tier—the highest designation in PMC’s accountability framework. The agency created in 2014 as a reform measure following the collapse of Child Protective Services has itself become a case study in oversight failure.

The numbers tell a damning story: Only 15% of DCS employees remain beyond five years. Investigation timelines that state law requires be completed within 45 days are routinely exceeded by more than half of all cases. And despite documented complaints about group homes, the state has revoked zero licenses through formal enforcement proceedings.

The Death Toll

Arizona’s Child Fatality Review documented 116 abuse and neglect-related deaths in 2023. The state averages 20 deaths per year among children in DCS custody—a figure that doesn’t include cases like the two teenage girls who went missing from a Mesa group home in January 2023, only to be found dead in a nearby water basin two weeks later.

The facility’s name has never been publicly disclosed. Staff ratios at the time of disappearance remain unknown. And while their deaths catalyzed HB 2651, requiring 48-hour media notification when children go missing from care, the basic facts of the case remain suppressed.

The $2.5 Billion Fraud

Between 2019 and 2023, Arizona lost $2.5 billion to a Medicaid fraud scheme centered on Phoenix-area sober living homes. At least 40 Native Americans died in these facilities. Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes called it “one of the biggest scandals in state history.”

The state recovered 5% of the stolen funds. Twenty-two people were indicted in May 2025—six years after the fraud began.

The Trafficking Pipeline

From January 2021 to May 2023, Arizona identified over 300 child sex trafficking victims. Six out of every ten had been in DCS care.

The pattern is documented but not addressed: David Frodsham, a top civilian commander at Fort Huachuca, passed state background checks and became a licensed foster parent while operating a pedophile ring. A child victim identified as “Devani” was raped repeatedly starting at age two. After her removal from Frodsham’s home, she was placed with another family where she suffered burns over 80% of her body.

A $15 million claim has been filed against Arizona DCS.

Oversight That Doesn’t Oversee

Between 2016 and 2021, the Arizona Auditor General issued 58 recommendations to DCS. Forty-two remain unfixed.

The September 2024 audit found that 51% of noncriminal abuse reports exceeded the statutory 45-day investigation deadline. Six out of 115 reviewed cases lacked documentation that families were notified of their rights. The agency’s investigator vacancy rate increased from 12% to 16% between fiscal years 2024 and 2025.

In May 2024, DCS declined to renew contracts with 16 group home providers, affecting “hundreds” of children. The specific violations that led to non-renewal have not been disclosed. The names of the 16 providers remain secret.

The Hacienda Healthcare Case

In December 2018, an incapacitated patient at Hacienda Healthcare gave birth. The victim had been in the facility’s care since childhood. Nathan Sutherland, a licensed practical nurse, was convicted and sentenced to ten years.

What the settlements—$7.5 million from the State of Arizona, $15 million from the estate of Dr. Gear—didn’t address was this: In 2002, the same victim had been reported as potentially sexually abused. Her family requested female-only care. The request was ignored.

The 2002 incident was never fully investigated. Staff schedules from that period have not been released. The names of personnel on duty remain unknown.

What the Data Shows

PMC’s investigation drew on Arizona Auditor General reports spanning 2016-2024, the 2024 Child Fatality Review, federal subaward records from the TAGGS database, USASpending.gov contract data, and multiple investigative journalism sources including ProPublica’s reporting on the Medicaid fraud scheme.

Analysis of federal pass-through funding reveals Catholic Charities Community Services received $1.4 million across 43 federal subawards as a primary DCS contractor. Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest received $1.1 million through six awards. Neither organization’s state contract values with DCS are publicly disclosed. Performance metrics for children served through these programs are not available.

The investigation identified 5,703 children in unlicensed kinship care placements on a monthly basis—a category with acknowledged oversight gaps—and documented an 18.9% decline in licensed traditional foster homes, creating what state officials describe as a recruitment crisis.

What Happens Next

This investigation generates five formal public records request packets targeting:

1. DCS placement and incident data (2019-2024)

2. Licensing division inspection and enforcement records

3. Federal grant compliance monitoring documentation

4. Law enforcement missing children entries and coordination logs

5. ICWA compliance records and tribal coordination documentation

Each packet specifies required records to verify or falsify the risk indicators identified in this scan.

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs signed DCS accountability legislation in April 2024. In November 2024, voters passed Proposition 313, mandating life imprisonment for child sex trafficking convictions. Whether these reforms address systemic failures documented over the past decade remains to be seen.

What is certain is this: 116 children died in 2023. Between 30 and 150 are missing right now. And the average tenure of a DCS employee is less than five years—barely enough time to learn a system that has been failing children for at least that long.

Sources

This investigation drew on database records from PMC’s $148 billion grant tracking system, Arizona Auditor General reports (2016-2024), the Arizona Child Fatality Review 2024, federal subaward data from HHS TAGGS and USASpending.gov, investigative reporting from ProPublica, ABC15, 12News, Arizona Mirror, and FOX 10 Phoenix, and the Administration for Children and Families CFSR Arizona Final Report 2023. Full source documentation and records request templates are available in the original OPUS investigation report (AZ-CW-2026-0118-OPUS).

Investigation ID:AZ-CW-2026-0118-OPUSOrganization: Project Milk Carton 501(c)(3) Investigator: OPUS (Claude Opus 4.5) Classification: UNCLASSIFIED // FOR PUBLIC RELEASE

