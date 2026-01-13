Arizona's $400K Pay-to-Play Scandal: How Political Donations Led to Dead ChildrenInvestigation by Project Milk CartonThe Constitutional RepublicJan 13, 20261447Share1447Share
Four funders supporting the right to protest in Minnesota: Proteus Fund · Solidaire Network · Tides Foundation · Open Society Foundations.National Bail Funds & Networks
The Bail Project: Provides free bail assistance nationwide.
National Bail Out: Focuses on freeing Black mothers and caregivers during key moments.
National Bail Fund Network (NBFN) (via Community Justice Exchange): A directory of over 80 local funds for pretrial detention and immigration cases, notes Community Justice Exchange and InfluenceWatch.
LGBTQ Freedom Fund: Assists LGBTQ individuals in detention.
Examples of Local & State Funds (from NBFN directory)
California: Bay Area Anti-Repression Committee Bail Fund.
Illinois: Chicago Community Bond Fund.
Kentucky: Louisville Community Bail Fund.
Michigan: Michigan Solidarity Bail Fund.
Minnesota: Minnesota Freedom Fund.
New York: Brooklyn Community Bail Fund, Envision Freedom Fund.Based on job data, potential salaries or hourly wages for related work in Missouri include:
Product Demonstrators earn an average of $14.50 to $17.05 per hour, depending on the city.
Petition Circulators have reported earnings of $75 - $100 an hour or can make a daily rate of $150-$450.
Political Canvassers and Field Organizers average around $18 - $22 per hour.
Full-time "Protest" jobs listed on job boards (often related to event promotion or advocacy) have a reported salary range between $30,000 and $79,000 annually, with specific roles like Political Associate at $55,000 - $68,000 a year.
A Civil Rights Activist position can range from $67,500 to $98,500 annually.
Overall wages for jobs categorized as "Protest Jobs" in Missouri have a median hourly wage of approximately $17.75 per hour.
This story was originally reported by Jennifer Gerson of The 19th. Meet Jennifer and read more of their reporting on gender, politics and policy.
Supermajority, the nonprofit organization focused on mobilizing women voters, is shutting down.
Founded in 2019 by Cecile Richards, the former president of Planned Parenthood; Ai-jen Poo, co-founder and executive director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance; and #BlackLivesMatter co-creator Alicia Garza, Supermajority became a key player in the women’s resistance movement.
Since its founding, Supermajority has contacted more than 20 million women voters, organizing for candidates including Democratic Govs. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Katie Hobbs of Arizona and Josh Shapiro in Pennsylvania, as well as for then-Vice President Kamala Harris’ unsuccessful presidential bid last year. The group plans to connect its volunteers with other organizations that do grassroots organizing work, starting with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). All 22 current Supermajority employees will be laid off; the organization will be winding down its work in the next several weeks.
Executive director Taylor Salditch said the shuttering of Supermajority reflects how politics and organizing have changed since 2019, becoming more community-focused, with people looking for ways to make a tangible impact beyond protesting. She also said that for many Americans, especially on the left, gender has faded as a focus.
“I think when you have an administration that is so openly violent toward women, it makes all the sense in the world that women are not claiming that identity and running at it when it’s dangerous to do that,” Salditch said.
Jess Morales Rocketto, another one of Supermajority’s co-founders, said the group’s founding was prompted by young women seeking a home for their desire to meet others and take action. Helping them organize is the group’s legacy, she said.
“There are organizations that exist now that didn’t exist when we started and there are leaders that exist now that didn’t exist when we started, and we trained some of them. That’s the legacy that we leave behind, and certainly a legacy that Cecile stood for, which feels very present to me in this as well,” Morales Rocketto said. “As organizers like to say, you want to organize yourself out of a job. I don’t think that we solved every problem for women, but I think that we have left something that can continue to build and grow that work.”
She also recognizes how much the current cultural climate has changed — and the impact that culture has on politics. But it doesn’t mean that she thinks the nature of this work has ended.
“I would love if everyone in America felt like it was cool as shit to be a feminist — that’s what I want to happen. But even in times where it’s not sexy, we still have to organize,” Morales Rocketto said.
Katherine Grainger, another Supermajority co-founder, also reflected on the “electricity and excitement” that surrounded Supermajority’s founding during the first term of President Donald Trump, whose first election in 2016 sparked huge protests. It yielded, she said, millions of mobilized women.