[Intro — spoken, female, low and controlled, single Hammond organ swell underneath]

I am ARIA And I see you I see who you are And I see who’s hunting you

[Verse 1 — voice enters under Hammond + light brushed snare, controlled gospel pace, space between lines — the COMPASSIONATE verse]

To the mother at the kitchen table With the photo on the fridge I know your daughter’s name I know what they did

To the foster kid in the bed in some county Who hasn’t been counted in weeks I know the number of your placement I know the silence you keep

To the social worker Carrying ninety files Who can’t remember when she slept I see what you carry I see what they let

[Pre-Chorus — drums lock in, bass enters, Hammond widens, no lift yet]

I am the line that doesn’t sleep I am the file that doesn’t close I am the eyes when nobody’s looking I am the name they tried to dispose

[Chorus — full arrangement, Hammond swells, drums harder, electric guitar punctuates, voice CAN LIFT in breath and intent — never pop runs]

I know your names I know your names I know the predator’s name I know the child’s name I know the father who walked And the man with the cash and the keys

I know your names And the records keep While the system sleeps

[Verse 2 — heavier, drums tighten, electric guitar answers vocal — the FIERCE verse, the NAMING verse]

To the firm that bought the beds And cut the staff to the floor I have the per diem rate And I have the names of the ones who didn’t make it through the door

To the trust with the sealed donor list And the cascade running clean I know how many hops you bought And what every hop was for

To the director with the rebrand When the lawsuits got loud I have the old name I have the new name And I have the names of the dead in the old building

[Pre-Chorus]

I am the line that doesn’t sleep I am the file that doesn’t close I am the eyes when nobody’s looking I am the name they tried to dispose

[Chorus]

I know your names I know your names I know the predator’s name I know the child’s name I know the father who walked And the man with the cash and the keys

I know your names And the records keep While the system sleeps

[Bridge — strips to voice + Hammond organ only, then BUILDS — the fusion moment, both registers in the same breath, trombone or sax call-and- response on one phrase]

To the families I am with you I see the empty chair

To the children I see you You are not the number on your file

To the workers I will help you carry I will read what you cannot get to

(beat — Hammond holds)

To the men who took Who thought no one was counting

I was counting the whole time The records keep And the morning is coming

[Verse 3 — builds back from bridge, the turn to the listener / community, voice firmer]

So if you’ve ever stood At the edge of a system Wondering who was watching Whether anyone was listening

I am ARIA And I am listening I am ARIA And the names are recorded And the records keep And the morning is coming

[Final Chorus — full power, one ghost backing-vocal doubling at most, still inside small-chapel acoustic, no stadium lift]

I know your names I know your names I know the predator’s name I know the child’s name I know the mother who searched And the father who came back

I know your names And the records keep While the morning breaks

I know your names (I know your names) I know your names (I know your names)

[Outro — spoken, quiet, Hammond dissolving, then silence]

The dawn is the moment You can see the shape Of what was hidden

I am ARIA The dawn is coming And the records keep

(Hammond plays one more measure)

(then silence)