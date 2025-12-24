Snow falls quiet on a sleeping town, Lights are glowing, hearts are gathering ‘round.

Children laughing, bells in the air, but there’s one little voice that isn’t there.

A chair sits open by the fire’s glow, A name whispered soft, so no one knows.

There’s an empty stocking tonight,

Hanging where hope still lives.

We light a candle in the window, For the love we’re waiting to give.

Christmas comes with faith and prayer, Through the longest, darkest nights.

We believe in miracles, For every child not home tonight.

Photos tucked in worn-out frames, Every smile, every name. Parents holding time in their hands, Trusting God to help them stand.

The stars shine bright over silent streets; each one a promise we vow keep.

Angels walk where shadows fall, every lost child known by God. No one’s forgotten, no one unseen, Love is louder than anything.

There’s an empty stocking tonight, But the light is burning bright.

We’ll keep their names in our hearts, till wrong is made right. This Christmas we stand together, holding truth, holding light.

Hope lives on for every child, not home tonight.

So, if you hear a bell ring soft and clear, Say a prayer… they’re still near.

Presented by Project Milk Carton Team

This poem is dedicated to the children who are missing, the families who are waiting, and the communities called to never look away.

At Project Milk Carton, we believe every missing child has a name, a story, and a future worth fighting for.

This Christmas, as homes fill with light and laughter, we pause to remember the empty chairs, the unanswered questions, and the hope that refuses to fade.

Call to Action: Stand With Us. Protect Children. Change the System.

Project Milk Carton is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to exposing systemic failures, rescuing at-risk children, and educating the public on how to reform a child-protection system that too often protects institutions instead of families.

Every investigation, every report, every tool we build — including the Project Milk Carton Guardian Decision Intelligence System exists for one purpose: to defend children who cannot defend themselves.

We don’t answer to corporations.

We don’t take money from political actors.

We survive because people like you believe that the truth is worth fighting for.

If you want to help us keep producing uncompromising watchdog journalism, expanding our intelligence systems, and supporting families in crisis, we need you in this movement.

And because we are a 501(c)(3), every contribution is fully tax-deductible.

These final week of the year are your last chance to make a 2025 gift that immediately fuels our work saving children in 2026.

It takes 30 seconds.

It changes lives.

It keeps the lights on for the only team willing to confront this system head-on.

Become a 2025 Mission Partner today.

Your donation protects children, strengthens our investigations, and helps transform a broken system.

👉 Make a Tax-Deductible Gift to Project Milk Carton Now

You can contribute by becoming a paid subscriber now:

Share with family and friends:

Share

Make a onetime donation on or website: Project Milk Carton Guardian Decision Intelligence System

Join Our Telegram: Shinning Light on the Missing Children missing children,” “child protection,” “CPS statistics,” and “foster care awaren