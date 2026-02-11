Project Milk Carton’s groundbreaking “Project Blackboard” investigation has uncovered a nationwide crisis hiding in plain sight: hundreds of educators charged with crimes against children continue teaching with valid licenses, while school districts systematically fail to take action against predators in their ranks.

The investigation, spanning all 50 states and utilizing five independent intelligence sources, documented 440 educator misconduct cases involving 381 child victims. The most damning finding: only 1.4% of these educators had their teaching licenses revoked, meaning 95.2% of those convicted of crimes against children may still hold valid teaching credentials.

This represents a catastrophic failure of America’s child protection systems, where convicted predators can simply resign from one district and apply to teach elsewhere with clean records. The investigation reveals that 69.8% of cases resulted in no documented district response whatsoever, while only 11.6% of accused educators were actually fired.

The Scope of America’s Hidden Crisis

Project Milk Carton, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to child welfare transparency, built an unprecedented intelligence pipeline to expose what may be the largest undocumented child safety crisis in American education. Using advanced OSINT techniques, federal court databases, and FBI crime statistics, the organization created “Project Blackboard” — a multi-source system that cross-references educator misconduct across five independent data channels.

The methodology represents the most comprehensive approach ever taken to document educator misconduct nationally. The system combines enhanced news searches across all 50 states, historical URL mining using specialized tools, federal court case analysis, state education board discipline records, and targeted searches based on FBI crime data from 1,983 counties.

What makes this investigation particularly alarming is its preliminary nature. Only three states — Nevada, Texas, and Alabama — have been fully processed through all five data sources. The remaining 47 states are still pending analysis, suggesting the true scope of the crisis could involve 7,000 to 8,000 cases nationwide.

The License Revocation Scandal

A System Designed to Protect Predators

The investigation’s most shocking revelation centers on teaching license revocations — or rather, the almost complete absence of them. Of 440 documented educators charged with misconduct against children, only six had their teaching licenses revoked. This represents a revocation rate of just 1.4%.

Even more disturbing, among the 124 educators who were convicted, sentenced, or accepted plea deals — meaning their guilt was established beyond reasonable doubt — only 4.8% lost their teaching licenses. This means 95.2% of educators convicted of crimes against children may still hold valid teaching credentials.

The numbers reveal a system that appears designed to protect predators rather than children:

Only 6 out of 440 educators (1.4%) had licenses revoked**

Only 51 out of 440 (11.6%) were actually fired**

29 educators simply resigned** — potentially able to teach elsewhere

39 were placed on administrative leave** — not fired, not license revoked

307 out of 440 (69.8%) had no documented district response at all**

The Resignation Loophole

Perhaps most troubling is the “resignation loophole” that allows predators to escape consequences entirely. Twenty-nine educators in the database simply resigned when faced with charges. Under current systems, these individuals can apply for teaching positions in other states or districts with clean employment records.

This loophole creates a dangerous game of musical chairs, where predators move from district to district, state to state, with no mechanism to track their misconduct history. The case of Primo Leung illustrates this perfectly — already serving a 6-7 year sentence in Massachusetts for prior convictions when New Hampshire charges were filed for misconduct at different schools.

The Predator Profile: Who’s Targeting America’s Children

Misconduct by the Numbers

The investigation documented a disturbing pattern of predatory behavior across all levels of education. Sexual abuse represents the largest category of misconduct, accounting for 248 cases (56.4%) of documented incidents. The breakdown reveals the systematic nature of the crisis:

Misconduct Types (All Felonies):- Sexual abuse: 248 cases (56.4%)

- Child sexual abuse material (CSAM) possession: 59 cases (13.4%)

- Exploitation: 57 cases (13.0%)

- Grooming: 34 cases (7.7%)

- Solicitation: 16 cases (3.6%)

- Other/unknown: 26 cases (5.9%)

The Victim Count

The investigation identified 381 child victims with documented victim counts, averaging 1.7 victims per educator. However, this average masks the true horror of individual cases — one documented case involved 40 victims, highlighting how a single predator can devastate multiple young lives.

The most severe cases reveal the long-term damage these predators inflict:

Dwayne Yuen (Hawaii)** — Coach with 10 victims, sentenced to over 33 years in prison with lifetime supervised release

Christopher Ballard (Colorado)** — Teacher at Journey Academy with 4 victims, sentenced to 60 years

Young (Virginia)** — Coach with 7 victims, sentenced to 17.5 years in prison

Position Analysis: Predators in Every Role

The investigation found predators in every position within school systems, from classroom teachers to administrators:

Position Breakdown:- Teachers: 292 (66.4%)

- Coaches: 43 (9.8%)

- Teacher-coaches (dual role): 22 (5.0%)

- Aides/paraprofessionals: 25 (5.7%)

- Substitute teachers: 14 (3.2%)

- Principals: 8 (1.8%)

- Other staff: 36 (8.2%)

The high percentage of coaches (14.8% when including dual-role teacher-coaches) is particularly concerning, given their often unsupervised access to children and the trust placed in them by families and communities.

Geographic Patterns: Where Predators Thrive

State-by-State Breakdown

The investigation revealed significant geographic variations in documented cases, though these numbers likely reflect differences in reporting and media coverage rather than actual incident rates:

Top States by Documented Cases:- Texas: 45 cases (34,403 NIBRS child crimes)

- Alabama: 42 cases (1,636 NIBRS child crimes)

- New York: 18 cases (9,766 NIBRS child crimes)

- Delaware: 17 cases (962 NIBRS child crimes)

- Ohio: 14 cases (14,136 NIBRS child crimes)

- California: 14 cases (29,747 NIBRS child crimes)

- North Carolina: 13 cases (11,353 NIBRS child crimes)

- Colorado: 12 cases (9,547 NIBRS child crimes)

- Pennsylvania: 12 cases (7,110 NIBRS child crimes)

- Nevada: 11 cases (5,276 NIBRS child crimes)

The Alabama and Delaware Anomalies

Two states stand out for having disproportionately high educator misconduct rates relative to their overall child crime statistics. Alabama documented 42 educator cases from only 1,636 NIBRS child crime records. Delaware documented 17 cases from only 962 NIBRS records — proportionally the highest rate in the dataset.

These anomalies suggest either exceptional reporting in these states or particularly severe problems within their education systems that warrant immediate investigation.

The Criminal Justice Response

Case Status Analysis

The investigation tracked the criminal justice outcomes for all 440 cases, revealing a system that moves slowly and often fails to reach resolution:

Case Status:- Charged: 170 (38.6%)

- Arrested: 118 (26.8%)

- Sentenced: 86 (19.5%)

- Plea deal: 23 (5.2%)

- Pending: 21 (4.8%)

- Convicted: 15 (3.4%)

The high percentage of cases still in the “charged” or “arrested” phases (65.4%) indicates that many predators remain in legal limbo, potentially still able to work with children while their cases proceed through the courts.

Most Common Charges

The investigation identified the most frequently filed charges, revealing patterns in prosecutorial approaches:

Most Common Felony Charges:- Possession of child pornography/CSAM: 15 cases

- Sexual abuse: 10 cases

- Indecency with a child by sexual contact (Texas second-degree felony): 10 cases

- Endangering the welfare of a child: 10 cases

- Possession of CSAM depicting children younger than 12: 10 cases

- Sexual assault: 10 cases

- Child seduction: 9 cases

- Criminal sexual conduct with a minor: 9 cases

- Sexual assault of a child: 8 cases

- First-degree sexual abuse: 8 cases

- Sexual battery of a student: 8 cases

- Rape: 7 cases

The prevalence of CSAM-related charges (25 cases involving possession of child sexual abuse material) indicates that many educators are not only directly abusing children but also participating in broader networks of child exploitation.

Notable Cases: When Justice Actually Works

Severe Sentences for Severe Crimes

While the overall system fails to protect children, some cases demonstrate what justice looks like when it functions properly:

Dwayne Yuen (Hawaii)— This coach’s case involved 10 victims and resulted in a sentence of over 33 years in prison with lifetime supervised release for sexual abuse and exploitation charges. The severity of the sentence reflects the gravity of his crimes and the number of children he victimized.

Christopher Ballard (Colorado)— A teacher at Journey Academy who victimized 4 children, Ballard received a 60-year sentence in the Colorado Department of Corrections. This case shows that when prosecutors and judges take educator misconduct seriously, they can impose sentences that truly protect society.

Young (Virginia)— This coach’s abuse of 7 victims resulted in a 17.5-year prison sentence, demonstrating that coaches who abuse their positions of trust face serious consequences when the system works.

The Cross-State Predator Problem

Primo Leung (New Hampshire/Massachusetts)— This case exemplifies the cross-state mobility problem plaguing the education system. Leung was a teacher at Rundlett Middle School and Concord High School who victimized 2 children. When New Hampshire charges were filed, he was already serving a 6-7 year sentence in Massachusetts for prior convictions at different schools.

This case proves that predators can and do move between states, exploiting the lack of coordination between state licensing authorities and the absence of a national educator misconduct registry.

Recent Convictions Show the Ongoing Crisis

Several recent cases demonstrate that this crisis continues unabated:

Abdurahman Milani (Texas)— A teacher at Marshall Middle School in Houston ISD who victimized 2 children, sentenced to 7 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Wymon Wayne Smith (Oregon)— A teacher at Banks High School who abused 2 victims, sentenced to 6 years 3 months plus 10 years post-prison supervision.

Noah DeHollander (Michigan)— A teacher at Harbor Lights Middle School in West Ottawa Public Schools who victimized 3 children, sentenced to 16-24 months in the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Brandon Earl Presley (Tennessee)— A coach who abused 3 victims, sentenced by US District Judge Sara E. Hill.

Lauren Cooper (Wyoming)— A teacher at Wyoming Valley West High School who victimized 4 children, convicted and sentenced to 9-23 months.

The Union Question: Where Are the Defenders?

Surprising Absence of Union Involvement

One of the most surprising findings in the investigation was the near-complete absence of teacher union involvement in defending accused educators. Only one educator out of 440 was documented as receiving union defense, and zero arbitration cases were filed.

This finding contradicts common assumptions about teacher unions protecting bad actors. Instead, it suggests that unions may be distancing themselves from the most serious misconduct cases, potentially recognizing that defending predators would damage their broader advocacy efforts.

The absence of union defense also means that many accused educators may lack adequate legal representation, potentially leading to plea deals or convictions that might not occur with proper defense counsel.

Systemic Failures: How America Fails Its Children

The License Revocation Gap

The most glaring systemic failure is the near-complete absence of teaching license revocations. With 95.2% of convicted educators retaining their licenses, the current system essentially provides a professional shield for predators.

This gap exists because:

- No national database tracks license revocations across state lines

- State education departments often fail to coordinate with criminal justice systems

- Many states lack automatic revocation policies for felony convictions

- The burden of proof for license revocation often exceeds criminal conviction standards

The Resignation Loophole

The resignation loophole represents perhaps the most dangerous systemic failure. When 29 educators simply resigned rather than face consequences, they maintained clean employment records that allow them to seek positions elsewhere.

This loophole exists because:

- School districts often prefer resignations to avoid legal battles

- No requirement exists to report resignations under investigation to licensing authorities

- Background checks typically only reveal convictions, not pending charges or investigations

- Interstate communication about problem employees is virtually nonexistent

District Inaction Crisis

Investigation data visualization

The finding that 69.8% of cases resulted in no documented district response reveals a crisis of institutional accountability. School districts, which have the most direct responsibility for protecting children, are failing to take action even when presented with evidence of predatory behavior.

This inaction stems from:

- Fear of legal liability for taking action against accused employees

- Lack of clear policies for handling misconduct allegations

- Inadequate training for administrators on child protection protocols

- Institutional cultures that prioritize reputation over child safety

Cross-State Mobility

The Primo Leung case illustrates how predators exploit the lack of coordination between states. Currently, no mechanism exists to prevent a teacher with misconduct history in one state from obtaining employment in another.

This mobility problem persists because:

- State licensing systems operate independently

- No national educator misconduct registry exists

- Interstate background check systems are incomplete

- Professional references often omit misconduct information

The Data Infrastructure Behind the Investigation

Advanced OSINT Methodology

Project Milk Carton’s investigation utilized sophisticated open-source intelligence (OSINT) techniques that represent a new standard for child protection research:

1. Enhanced News Search— Multi-year sweep (2015-2026) across Google CSE and DuckDuckGo using 8 query templates per state, covering all 50 states plus DC.

2. OSINT Historical URL Mining— Using gau (Get All URLs) via a Kali Linux VM to harvest historical URLs from Common Crawl, Wayback Machine, and URL databases across 20+ news domains.

3. CourtListener Federal Case Search— Proactive searching of federal court opinions and dockets for educator criminal cases.

4. State Education Board Discipline Records— Crawling 20 state education department discipline/license action pages.

5. FBI NIBRS County Targeting— Querying 330,284 child crime records from the FBI’s NIBRS across 1,983 counties in all 51 jurisdictions to identify high-crime counties, then running targeted educator searches.

Database Architecture

The investigation’s database architecture ensures data integrity and audit trails:

- URL deduplication prevents double-counting

- Article text fetching captures full source material

- AI-powered structured extraction standardizes data formats

- Fuzzy name deduplication identifies the same individuals across sources

- PostgreSQL storage with full audit trails maintains data provenance

Broader PMC Infrastructure

Project Milk Carton’s broader infrastructure includes:

- 340 million+ records tracking $148 billion+ in government grants

- 330,284 FBI NIBRS child crime records across 1,983 counties in 51 jurisdictions

- 50+ OSINT tools via Kali Linux

- CourtListener federal court database access

- 20 state education board discipline databases

- Multi-year enhanced news search capabilities

Policy Recommendations: Protecting America’s Children

National Educator Misconduct Registry

The investigation’s findings demand the creation of a National Educator Misconduct Registry, similar to sex offender registries but specifically designed for educational professionals. This registry should:

Track all misconduct allegations, charges, and convictions

Include license revocations and suspensions from all states

Require mandatory reporting by school districts

Be accessible to all hiring authorities nationwide

Include resignation-under-investigation cases

Automatic License Revocation Laws

All 50 states must implement automatic license revocation upon conviction for crimes against children. Current policies that allow discretionary revocation enable the 95.2% retention rate documented in this investigation.

Automatic revocation should apply to:

- All felony convictions involving children

- Misdemeanor convictions for child-related offenses

- Plea agreements for child-related charges

- Civil findings of child abuse or neglect

Mandatory Resignation Reporting

States must require school districts to report resignations-under-investigation to licensing authorities. The resignation loophole allows predators to escape accountability and potentially harm children elsewhere.

Reporting requirements should include:

- All resignations during misconduct investigations

- Resignations within 30 days of misconduct allegations

- Mandatory disclosure to future employers

- Criminal penalties for districts that fail to report

District Transparency Requirements

The 69.8% rate of district inaction demands federal intervention. Districts receiving federal education funding should face transparency requirements including:

Public reporting of all misconduct investigations

Mandatory disclosure of disciplinary actions

Annual reporting to state and federal authorities

Financial penalties for non-compliance

NIBRS-Educator Cross-Reference Program

Project Blackboard proves that cross-referencing FBI crime data with educator databases is feasible and effective. Federal authorities should implement a systematic program to:

Regularly cross-reference NIBRS data with educator licensing databases

Flag potential matches for investigation

Coordinate with state licensing authorities

Track outcomes and effectiveness

Financial and Political Implications

The Cost of Inaction

While this investigation focused on criminal cases rather than civil liability, the financial implications of systemic failure to protect children are staggering. Each case of educator misconduct potentially exposes school districts to:

Civil liability for negligent hiring and supervision

Federal civil rights violations under Title IX

State tort claims for institutional negligence

Criminal liability for administrators who fail to report

Federal Funding Leverage

The federal government provides billions in education funding that could be leveraged to force systemic reforms. Districts that fail to implement adequate child protection measures should face funding consequences.

Political Accountability

The investigation reveals a crisis that transcends party lines and affects every community in America. Political leaders at all levels must be held accountable for:

State licensing law reforms

Interstate coordination improvements

Federal oversight enhancements

Funding for child protection systems

Next Steps: Immediate Actions Required

Congressional Action

Congress must immediately:

- Hold hearings on the educator misconduct crisis

- Investigate the 95.2% license retention rate

- Pass legislation creating a national educator misconduct registry

- Tie federal education funding to child protection compliance

Department of Justice Investigation

The DOJ should:

- Launch a nationwide investigation into systemic failures

- Examine civil rights violations in affected districts

- Coordinate with state authorities on prosecutions

- Develop federal standards for educator background checks

State-Level Reforms

State governments must:

- Implement automatic license revocation laws

- Create mandatory resignation reporting requirements

- Establish interstate information sharing agreements

- Increase funding for licensing authority enforcement

District-Level Changes

School districts must immediately:

- Implement comprehensive background check policies

- Establish clear misconduct reporting procedures

- Train administrators on child protection protocols

- Create transparent disciplinary processes

Timeline of Key Developments

2015-2026: Project Milk Carton conducts multi-year enhanced news search across all 50 states plus DC

2024: Project Blackboard intelligence pipeline development begins

2025: Integration of FBI NIBRS data covering 330,284 child crime records across 1,983 counties

February 2026: Database compilation reaches 440 documented educator misconduct cases

February 10, 2026: Investigation report completed with analysis of 381 documented child victims

Current Status: Only 3 of 51 jurisdictions fully processed; 48 states proccessing now..

The Path Forward

This investigation represents only the beginning of what must become a sustained national effort to protect America’s children from predators in positions of trust. The documented cases of 440 educators and 381 child victims demand immediate action, but the projected scope of 7,000-8,000 cases nationwide requires systemic transformation.

The 1.4% license revocation rate is not just a statistic — it represents a fundamental betrayal of the trust parents place in our education system. Every child deserves to learn in an environment free from predators, and every parent deserves to know that robust systems exist to protect their children.

The resignation loophole that allows predators to move freely between districts and states must be closed immediately. The district inaction that characterizes 69.8% of cases must be replaced with swift, decisive action to protect children and remove threats.

Most importantly, the systemic failures documented in this investigation must be addressed through coordinated federal, state, and local action. Half-measures and incremental reforms will not suffice when children’s safety hangs in the balance.

Project Milk Carton’s investigation proves that the tools and techniques exist to identify and track educator misconduct systematically. What’s missing is the political will to implement the necessary reforms and the institutional commitment to prioritize child protection over institutional convenience.

The children of America deserve better. The 381 documented victims in this investigation deserved better. The thousands of additional victims in the 47 states yet to be fully analyzed deserve better.

The question now is whether America’s leaders will rise to meet this challenge or continue to allow a system that protects predators while failing children to persist. The data is clear, the solutions are available, and the moral imperative is undeniable.

The time for action is now.

Sources

This investigation drew on 330,284 FBI NIBRS child crime records, enhanced news searches across all 50 states, federal court databases via CourtListener, 20 state education board discipline databases, and advanced OSINT techniques utilizing 50+ specialized tools. The investigation is part of Project Milk Carton’s broader infrastructure tracking $148 billion+ in government grants and child welfare systems nationwide. Full source documentation and methodology details are available in the original Project Blackboard investigation report.

Project Milk Carton is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (EIN: 33-1323547) dedicated to child welfare transparency and missing children awareness.