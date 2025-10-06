The Constitutional Republic

The Constitutional Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rosemary Cocks's avatar
Rosemary Cocks
3d

As an older boomer, I found this way of looking at AI quite enlightening. AI can be used for both positive and negative purposes. Depends on the hands guiding it. Many thanks for this article.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ALtab's avatar
ALtab
3d

What a great post! I not only learned a lot (and am keeping it for reference), but have passed it to my daughter who uses AI and wants a better way of doing it. The key point here is that this ‘discipline’ applies to much more than AI, which you note.

‘Ask better questions.

Frame fairly.

Define success.

Check evidence.

That’s the new civic toolkit — as vital as reading, writing, or voting.

Because in a world driven by words, how you ask determines who you become.’

Beautifully stated with clarity! Thank you very much for taking the time and effort to share this. (As one who worried, -apparently unnecessarily- that it would erode my brain, you’ve sold me!)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Constitutional Republic
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 17th Special Operation Troops
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture