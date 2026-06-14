How Congress promised foster children a path back to family, how federal oversight failed, and why the reconstruction of trust begins with the people demanding answers.

There is a law on the books that says foster children should not be treated as strangers to their own blood. It says relatives should be identified. It says grandparents should be notified. It says aunts, uncles, adult siblings, and extended family should be given a real chance to step forward when the state removes a child from home. It says the government should not turn kinship into an afterthought while children are routed into stranger placements, group homes, emergency shelters, or institutions billing hundreds of dollars a day. Congress wrote that promise into federal law in 2008 through the Fostering Connections to Success and Increasing Adoptions Act, and if the statute had been enforced with the seriousness its language deserved, it could have become one of the most important family-preservation safeguards in modern child welfare.

But the evidence points to a harder truth. The law exists. The enforcement does not. The Department of Health and Human Services approved state plans, accepted paperwork, closed recommendations, and kept the federal funding pipeline open while the basic question remained unanswered: are states actually identifying relatives, notifying them within 30 days, giving them preference, supporting kinship guardianship, and removing bureaucratic barriers that keep children from family? The Government Accountability Office documented as early as 2014 that HHS had approved states’ implementation plans but had not meaningfully monitored whether those promises were kept. More than a decade later, the same enforcement vacuum remains the central scandal.

This is not merely a child welfare policy problem. It is a constitutional accountability problem, a reconstruction problem, and a public trust problem. The family is the first institution of American life, and when the state enters that institution with the power to remove a child, the public has a right to demand constitutional guardrails, transparent data, enforceable standards, and meaningful remedies. A government powerful enough to separate a child from parents must also be accountable enough to prove it searched for family, notified family, heard family, and prioritized family before turning to strangers or institutions. If it cannot prove that, the people have no duty to accept slogans about child safety as a substitute for evidence.

The central conflict is simple enough for every American to understand. Congress told states to put family first. States accepted federal money under that framework. HHS had oversight authority. Children still ended up in stranger care, group homes, and institutional placements while relatives were ignored, delayed, denied, or left without appeal. The machinery of removal kept moving, but the machinery of accountability stalled. That is how public systems lose legitimacy. Not all at once, and not always through open corruption, but through the slow normalization of failure, the conversion of law into suggestion, and the quiet treatment of families as obstacles instead of rights-bearing citizens.

The Central Thesis

The Fostering Connections Act was supposed to re-anchor child welfare around family. Its core idea was not radical. If the government removes a child, the state should urgently identify adult relatives, notify them, explain their options, and give them serious preference before placing that child with strangers. The law recognized what ordinary people already know: children are not isolated units of government custody. They are sons, daughters, siblings, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and tribal or community members. When crisis strikes, the first question should not be, “Which paid placement has an opening?” It should be, “Who in this child’s family can safely step forward right now?”

That is the promise. The betrayal is what happened next. HHS did not meaningfully monitor state compliance after approving state implementation plans. The Child and Family Services Reviews, the federal government’s primary oversight tool, were using assessment instruments developed before the Fostering Connections Act was even passed. The data gap is so severe that there is no national database tracking ICPC denial rates by relationship type, meaning the public cannot even see how often parents, grandparents, and other relatives are rejected when they seek to care for children across state lines.

This makes the issue larger than child welfare administration. It becomes a civic reconstruction issue because public power without visibility is not accountable power. Family courts often operate in secrecy. Child welfare agencies often operate behind confidentiality rules. Contractors and providers receive enormous funding streams with limited public scrutiny. Relatives can be denied placement without meaningful appeal. Parents can lose years with their children while bureaucratic processes run in the background. If citizens cannot see the machinery, they cannot judge whether it is protecting children or protecting itself.

The core argument is this: the people cannot repair what they cannot see, and families cannot defend themselves against systems they do not understand. A republic cannot maintain public trust when agencies can ignore family-placement laws, courts cannot review key decisions, federal overseers do not publish meaningful compliance data, and children remain in costly placements while relatives wait for calls, home studies, or explanations that never come. Reconstruction begins with truth. Truth begins with records. Records begin with pressure. Pressure begins with citizens who refuse to look away.

What the Law Promised

The Fostering Connections Act was Congress’s most significant attempt to reform kinship placement in the American foster care system. Signed into law in 2008, it created a 30-day due diligence obligation to identify and notify adult relatives after a child’s removal. The state must identify adult relatives, notify grandparents, notify parents of siblings where legally relevant, notify other adult relatives including those suggested by parents, and inform relatives of their options to become placement resources. The only exception is when notification would jeopardize safety due to family or domestic violence.

That requirement matters because the first days after removal are decisive. Once a child is placed with strangers, the case begins to build its own momentum. The child may change schools. Visitation may become complicated. Caseworkers may become attached to the existing placement plan. Foster parents may later become prospective adoptive parents. Courts may begin viewing the current placement as stable simply because time has passed. If relatives are not identified and notified quickly, they are not merely late to the process. They may be structurally disadvantaged from the beginning.

The law also strengthened the relative placement preference under 42 U.S.C. § 671(a)(19), which requires states to consider giving preference to adult relatives over non-related caregivers, provided the relative meets state child protection standards. On paper, nearly every state has adopted some form of relative preference. In practice, these policies often contain exceptions, loopholes, bureaucratic requirements, and state-specific procedures that can reduce preference to a weak suggestion. Out-of-state relatives face the additional barrier of the ICPC process, which often becomes a path of most resistance rather than a fast lane to family.

This graphic gives readers the whole betrayal in one frame. It contrasts congressional intent with ground-level reality: 30-day notification was supposed to mean adult relatives identified and contacted quickly, but many states fail to notify, and HHS does not track compliance. Relative preference was supposed to mean family first, but out-of-state relatives may wait months through ICPC and face denial rates that are rarely disclosed. Due diligence was supposed to mean active family search, but too often it becomes a perfunctory exercise, with relatives discovered later through informal channels after critical time has already been lost.

Readers should interpret this graphic as the difference between law and power. Congress wrote procedural protections into statute, but if the federal government does not monitor compliance and families lack meaningful remedies, the practical protection is much weaker than the public assumes. The table is not just a policy comparison. It is a legitimacy test. If a right cannot be tracked, enforced, appealed, or audited, ordinary citizens are justified in asking whether the right exists in practice.

The Government Accountability Office issued its warning in 2014. HHS had approved state Title IV-E plans but had not actually monitored whether states followed through. Review tools were developed before the law existed. Federal data systems did not capture the provisions clearly enough to measure compliance. Many states struggled with implementation. HHS later closed the recommendations through regulatory updates and reporting changes, but bureaucratic closure does not automatically equal real-world enforcement.

This is the kind of finding that should matter to every taxpayer and every parent. Washington often confuses paperwork with accountability. A recommendation is issued. An agency responds. A compliance box is checked. A file is closed. But the family waiting for a home study does not live inside that file. The child sleeping in a stranger’s home does not experience the closure of a GAO recommendation as protection. If the underlying system still cannot prove that states notify relatives, track denials, and prefer family in practice, the bureaucratic file is closed while the moral case remains open.

The Child and Family Services Review process is equally revealing. These reviews are supposed to be the federal government’s primary tool for evaluating state child welfare performance. The process reviews outcomes and systemic factors, requires Program Improvement Plans when states are not in substantial conformity, and theoretically permits HHS to withhold Title IV-E funding if states fail to improve. In practice, no state has ever lost significant funding for failing a CFSR. Round 4 results show universal permanency failures among reviewed states listed in the table, including Arizona, California, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

This graphic is crucial because it shows the enforcement gap in plain sight. The states listed failed permanency outcomes, yet no meaningful Title IV-E funding consequence followed. For readers outside the policy world, permanency means whether the system is actually moving children toward stable, lasting family arrangements. If the federal review system repeatedly finds states failing permanency, and the consequence is another improvement plan instead of real enforcement, the oversight mechanism becomes a ritual.

The public should read this graphic as evidence of the reconstruction problem. When every reviewed state can fail key outcomes and still receive federal funding, the people are not looking at a functioning accountability regime. They are looking at a paperwork loop. States fail, write plans, receive acceptance, wait for the next cycle, and keep operating. A republic cannot rebuild trust in child welfare by asking citizens to believe in oversight systems that generate findings without consequences.

The Machinery Behind the Curtain

To understand why this matters, ordinary Americans need to see how the machinery works from the first knock to the final consequence. A child welfare case often begins with a report or allegation. That report may come from a mandated reporter, a school, a hospital, police, a neighbor, a service provider, or an anonymous source depending on state law. Some allegations involve real danger. Others involve poverty, housing instability, domestic conflict, school attendance problems, medical disagreements, substance exposure, or broad claims of neglect. Once the report enters the system, the family becomes legible to the state as a risk file.

From there, the agency screens the referral and may open an investigation. In some jurisdictions, structured decision-making tools, risk assessments, or predictive risk models help classify the case. The broader movement issue is clear: whenever the state uses scoring systems, checklists, or opaque risk frameworks to guide family intervention, the people have a right to know what inputs are used, whether poverty-related factors are being treated as danger, whether racial or economic bias is present, and whether families can challenge the classification.

Once the case is opened, investigators may interview parents, children, teachers, doctors, neighbors, or relatives. They may inspect the home. They may ask about income, sleeping arrangements, food, transportation, employment, mental health, discipline, domestic relationships, and past criminal history. For a middle-class family, many of these issues may be handled privately. For a poor family, the same struggles may become evidence. That is the danger of poverty-based removals: the state can interpret material hardship as parental failure, then demand compliance with service plans that require time, money, transportation, stable housing, and paperwork the family did not have to begin with.

If the state removes a child, the Fostering Connections Act should trigger the family-search process immediately. Within 30 days, the state is supposed to exercise due diligence to identify and notify adult relatives. That is where the machinery often becomes opaque. Did the agency ask the parent for names? Did it search records? Did it contact both maternal and paternal relatives? Did it notify grandparents? Did it explain options in plain English? Did it record refusals? Did it follow up? Did it treat out-of-state kin as serious placement resources? Did it use ICPC delay as a reason to keep the child in the current placement?

At the same time, the child enters a placement. That placement might be with a relative, a licensed foster home, a stranger foster home, a group home, or an institution. The cost comparison shows why this matters financially. Unlicensed kinship care may cost little, or nothing compared with group homes and residential treatment facilities that can cost hundreds of dollars per day. This creates a hidden institutional incentive: the more the system relies on formal placements and institutions, the more money flows through provider networks, while relatives often receive far less support or no support.

The family court process then begins or continues. Judges may hear emergency removal issues, placement status, case plans, permanency goals, reasonable efforts, visitation, services, and eventually reunification, guardianship, or termination questions. But family courts often depend on agency reports, caseworker narratives, and procedural compliance representations. If relatives were not notified, if ICPC denials were not appealable, if kinship standards were applied harshly, or if the agency treated family as an inconvenience, the court may never see the full picture unless parents or relatives have strong counsel and the ability to challenge the process. That is why due process is not a decorative phrase. It is the difference between a family having a fighting chance and becoming a case file moving through a machine.

The Tennessee denial-rate data is a window into that machine. ABA research showed a 58% denial rate for parents in incoming ICPC cases, 46.4% for relatives, 35% overall, and an estimated national average around 40%. There are no national database tracking ICPC denial rates by relationship type. That is one of the most important findings because it reveals how little the public can know. If nearly half of relatives in one state’s data can be denied and the country has no national tracking system, then the people cannot evaluate whether denials are rare safety judgments or common barriers to family placement.

This graphic is where the machinery turns from theory into measurable obstruction. It shows that incoming ICPC parent placements were denied at 58%, relatives at 46.4%, all placement types at 35%, and the estimated national average around 40%. Even if readers debate how representative Tennessee is, the central problem remains: the nation lacks a transparent denial database. That absence is not neutral. It protects the system from scrutiny.

Readers should interpret this graphic as a demand for sunlight. If agencies are denying grandparents, parents, and relatives at high rates, the public deserves to know why. Were denials based on genuine child safety concerns, poverty-coded housing standards, decades-old criminal history, subjective judgments, missing paperwork, training rules designed for professional foster parents, or bureaucratic delay? Without relationship-specific denial data, reason codes, appeal outcomes, and state-by-state dashboards, citizens are being asked to trust a system that has not earned blind trust.

Why This Becomes a Movement Issue

This is where the issue leaves the policy basement and enters the civic square. Child welfare is often treated as a specialized field for lawyers, social workers, judges, and agency officials. That is part of the problem. When systems possess the power to enter homes, investigate parents, remove children, route cases through courts, deny relatives, and spend public money on placements, the people have a duty to understand and oversee them. This is not anti-government. This is constitutional citizenship.

The reconstruction of trust requires more than outrage. It requires disciplined public accountability. Families, churches, veterans, local officials, journalists, watchdog groups, parent advocates, foster alumni, kinship caregivers, and honest caseworkers all have a role. The movement cannot be built on partisan noise or simplistic claims that every removal is wrong. Some children are in genuine danger, and a serious movement must say that clearly. But a serious movement must also say that child safety cannot become a blank check for state overreach, secrecy, poverty punishment, contractor enrichment, or family-court opacity.

For churches and community organizations, this issue cuts to the heart of local duty. If families are collapsing because of poverty, addiction, housing instability, domestic violence, medical crisis, or lack of support, communities should not outsource every crisis to state removal machinery and then wonder why trust disappears. A families-first reconstruction means building local support systems strong enough to prevent unnecessary removals and transparent enough to identify real danger.

For veterans and constitutional patriots, the issue is equally direct. The same country that speaks of liberty cannot tolerate administrative systems where relatives are denied without meaningful appeal, where courts cannot review certain placement decisions, where federal agencies do not track compliance with family-placement laws, and where public money flows through opaque institutional networks while families wait. Constitutional accountability is not only about federal elections or national scandals. It is about the daily exercise of state power against ordinary people.

For journalists and watchdog groups, the unanswered questions are specific. How many relatives are notified within 30 days in each county? How many are denied? Why are they denied? How long do ICPC home studies take? How many children are placed with kin compared with strangers or institutions? How much money flows to group homes and residential providers? Which contractors receive the most public funds? Which judges approve permanency plans despite failed relative searches? Which states repeatedly fail CFSR permanency outcomes without consequences?

For local officials, this is not someone else’s problem. County commissioners, state legislators, auditors, attorneys general, ombudsmen, court administrators, and child welfare boards can demand dashboards, hearings, audits, and contractor disclosures. The reconstruction of trust is local before it is national. Washington may write laws, but county systems touch families. State agencies file cases. Local courts approve plans. Local providers receive payments. Local citizens must stop pretending the machinery is too complicated to inspect.

The Human Cost

The human cost of ignoring relatives is not abstract. In practical terms, it means a child may be removed from home and placed with strangers while a grandmother waits for notification. It means an aunt may hear about the case through family gossip months after the state was supposed to identify her. It means an uncle in another state may submit paperwork, wait through ICPC delays, and receive a denial with no meaningful appeal. It means siblings may be split, school stability disrupted, cultural ties weakened, and family identity treated as secondary to administrative convenience.

The kinship-care data makes the stakes concrete. Roughly 368,000 children were in foster care in 2024. Approximately 30–39% were placed with relatives or kin. Group homes and institutions still held approximately 5–7%. State kinship placement rates vary dramatically. Vermont is listed at 56% while Massachusetts is listed at 2%, a 54-percentage-point gap. That is a 28x disparity in whether children are placed with family or strangers depending on state borders.

This graphic shows that family placement is not simply a question of child need. It is also a question of state practice. If one state places children with kin at vastly higher rates than another, the difference cannot be explained only by family willingness. It suggests differences in policy, administrative culture, licensing rules, funding, data systems, and political will.

Readers should interpret this graphic as evidence that geography can determine family preservation. A child’s chance of living with a grandparent, aunt, uncle, or other relative should not depend on whether the case is opened in a state with strong kinship practice or a state that routes relatives through barriers designed for strangers. If kinship care produces better outcomes, and if relatives are available, the people should demand that every state explain its numbers publicly.

The unlicensed kinship trap deepens the harm. Forty-four percent of kin placements involve unlicensed kin, and only 13 states make unlicensed kinship caregivers eligible for foster care maintenance payments. That means relatives who step forward may receive little to no financial support, limited access to services, and licensing standards designed for professional foster parents rather than family members responding to crisis. This is how the system praises kinship in speeches while punishing it in practice.

The cost comparison makes the moral contradiction even sharper. Unlicensed kinship care may cost $0 to $12.67 per day, licensed kinship care $12 to $35 per day, traditional foster homes $21 to $67 per day, group homes $150 to $300 per day, and residential treatment $400 to $800 or more per day. A child in residential treatment at $500 per day costs $182,500 per year, while the same child placed with a grandmother receiving kinship payments might cost roughly $4,600 to $12,000 per year. The difference can reach $170,000 to $178,000 per child per year.

This graphic explains why the system’s choices matter financially. It does not prove that every institutional placement is unnecessary, and this article does not claim that. Some children need therapeutic settings. But it does show that when relatives are ignored or delayed without strong reason, the public may be paying vastly more for placements that can produce worse outcomes than kinship care.

Readers should interpret this graphic as the state’s hidden incentive structure. When the cheapest and often more stable option is family, but the largest funding streams flow through institutions and provider networks, citizens must ask whether the system is aligned with children or with its own infrastructure. The question is not whether every provider is bad. The question is whether public money is organized in a way that makes family preservation the first resort or the underfunded exception.

Research consistently indicates kinship placements are associated with greater placement stability, better caregiver-reported behavior, lower serious mental health problem rates, maintained family identity, fewer school disruptions, higher reunification rates, and better adult outcomes than non-relative or institutional placement. In FY2024, 15,379 youth aged out through emancipation, with serious risks including homelessness, incarceration, employment instability, low college completion, and disproportionate impact on Black, Native, and Brown youth.

That is the part that should move this from policy concern to civic urgency. When the state fails to place a child with safe family, the consequences may last decades. The child may lose not only a home but identity, continuity, siblings, cultural memory, and adult support after emancipation. A government file may close. A childhood does not reset.

The Accountability Questions

Public officials should answer why HHS approved implementation plans after the Fostering Connections Act but failed to meaningfully monitor whether states complied with relative notification and placement preference requirements. If the federal government can require states to submit plans as a condition of Title IV-E funding, it should be able to verify whether those plans reflect reality on the ground.

State child welfare agencies should answer how many adult relatives are identified and notified within 30 days of removal, broken down by county, race, age of child, and case type. A state that cannot produce this data cannot credibly claim it is following the law. Notification is not a philosophical value. It is a measurable act.

HHS should answer why there is no national ICPC denial database by relationship type. Parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and siblings should not disappear into a denial category no one can inspect. Every denial should have a reason code, a timeline, an appeal status, and a published aggregate dashboard.

Family courts should answer whether judges are verifying relative-search compliance before approving non-relative placements, permanency plans, or termination timelines. A court should not accept agency claims of “reasonable efforts” without documented family-search evidence.

State legislatures should answer why relatives denied placement often lack meaningful appeal rights. If the state can deny a grandmother the chance to raise her grandchild, the grandmother should have access to independent review. No bureaucracy should be judge, jury, and executioner over family bonds.

Contractors and providers should answer how much public money they receive, how many children they house, what their outcomes are, what their executive compensation is, and how often children in their care had relatives available but delayed or denied. If public money funds the placement, public accountability should follow.

Governors and attorneys general should answer whether their states apply licensing standards to relatives that were originally designed for stranger foster parents. If a grandmother is denied because her home fails a technical requirement unrelated to safety, the public deserves to know how often that happens.

Congress should answer why the Fostering Connections Act lacks stronger enforcement mechanisms after 18 years of implementation failures. A law with no monitoring, no penalties, no appeal process, and no public dashboard is not enough.

The Reconstruction Plan

The reconstruction plan begins with public records. Citizen oversight groups, journalists, churches, parent advocates, and local watchdogs should submit public records requests for county-level relative notification data, ICPC processing timelines, ICPC denial reason codes, kinship placement rates, group-home contracts, residential provider payments, CFSR findings, Program Improvement Plans, and child welfare contractor disclosures. The first step in lawful civic mobilization is not rage. It is records.

Every state should be required to publish a kinship accountability dashboard. That dashboard should show how many children entered care, how many adult relatives were identified within 30 days, how many were notified, how many requested placement, how many were approved, how many were denied, the reasons for denial, how many appealed, how long ICPC took, and how many children remained in non-relative or institutional care while relatives waited. The dashboard should be public, searchable, updated quarterly, and broken down by county.

HHS should modernize CFSR review instruments to specifically measure Fostering Connections compliance. Permanency cannot be evaluated honestly without measuring family search, relative notification, relative placement preference, ICPC speed, kinship denial rates, and support for unlicensed kin. States that fail these indicators repeatedly should face graduated funding consequences.

Congress should create a federal kinship appeal right. Relatives denied placement should receive written reasons, evidence relied upon, correction opportunities, and independent administrative review within a short timeline. In patterns of denial, federal courts should have jurisdiction to review whether states are using licensing rules, criminal-history bars, housing standards, or subjective judgments to defeat the relative preference Congress intended.

States should adopt separate licensing standards for kinship homes. Many eligible jurisdictions still have not done so. Safety must remain non-negotiable, but safety standards should not be confused with professional foster-care bureaucracy. Relatives should not be rejected for technical barriers that could be cured with support.

Every family under investigation should receive Miranda-style rights notifications in plain English. Parents should be told what the investigation is, what information may be used in court, their right to counsel where applicable, how relative placement works, how to submit relative names, what the 30-day notification rule means, and how to document agency failures. Relatives should receive clear written explanations of their rights, options, timelines, and appeal procedures.

States should adopt poverty-not-neglect standards. No child should be removed or denied kinship placement because a family lacks resources the state could reasonably provide. Housing instability, lack of furniture, transportation barriers, childcare problems, and low income should trigger support first, not separation or denial. If the safety concern can be resolved with concrete assistance, the state should provide concrete assistance.

Predictive risk tools and structured decision systems should be audited wherever used. Agencies should disclose whether predictive tools are used, what variables are included, whether poverty proxies are embedded, whether racial disparities have been tested, and whether families can challenge or inspect risk classifications.

Contractor disclosure should be mandatory. Providers receiving public child welfare funds should disclose ownership, executive compensation, lobbying expenditures, political contributions where legally reportable, per-child rates, incident reports, placement stability data, educational outcomes, and whether children in their care had relatives under consideration. Public money requires public visibility.

Local oversight boards should include parents, kinship caregivers, foster youth alumni, attorneys, community leaders, and data specialists. These boards should not be ceremonial. They should review anonymized aggregate data, track compliance, hear public testimony, issue annual reports, and refer misconduct to inspectors general or attorneys general. Citizen oversight is not extremism. It is how self-government breathes.

Kinship-first placement rules should become enforceable law. If a safe relative is available, the state should carry the burden of proving why non-relative or institutional placement is necessary. ICPC delays should not be allowed to become a backdoor reason to bypass family. Provisional kinship placement should be available when safety can be established quickly, and full bureaucratic approval is still pending.

Closing: The Reconstruction of Trust

The Fostering Connections Act was America’s promise that children removed from home would not be automatically severed from family. It was a promise that grandparents would be notified, relatives would be considered, kinship would be supported, and children would not be routed into strangers’ homes or institutions while willing family stood outside the courthouse door. The tragedy is not that Congress failed to write the promise. The tragedy is that the promise was left without a guardian.

The law exists, but law without enforcement becomes theater. Oversight exists, but oversight without consequences becomes ritual. Family courts exist, but courts without full information can become processing centers for agency narratives. Federal funding exists, but funding without transparency can build machinery that serves itself. The people cannot allow the American family to be governed by hidden incentives, closed files, unappealable denials, and dashboards that do not exist.

This is not a call to chaos. It is a call to lawful reconstruction. The path forward is truth, transparency, disciplined pressure, public records, local hearings, independent audits, enforceable rights, and citizen oversight. It is churches asking where the children are. It is veterans asking whether due process still means something. It is journalists asking for the denial data. It is legislators asking why HHS never enforced the law. It is parents and grandparents refusing to be treated as administrative inconveniences. It is the people insisting that child safety and constitutional accountability are not enemies.

The reconstruction of trust begins when the public stops accepting the phrase “best interests of the child” as a substitute for proof. Show us the relatives you notified. Show us the denials. Show us the appeal process. Show us the contracts. Show us the funding. Show us the outcomes. Show us the law being enforced.

Until then, the machinery of removal will keep moving, the state’s hidden incentives will remain hidden, and families will continue paying the price for a promise America made and failed to keep.

The law nobody enforces is still a law.

Now the people must become its guardians.

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SOURCES & REFERENCES

1. Fostering Connections to Success and Increasing Adoptions Act of 2008, P.L. 110-351, 122 Stat. 3949 (October 7, 2008)

2. 42 U.S.C. § 671(a)(19) — State Plan for Foster Care and Adoption Assistance (Relative Placement Preference)

3. 42 U.S.C. § 671(a)(29) — Due Diligence Relative Notification Requirement (30-Day Rule)

4. GAO-14-347: Foster Care: HHS Needs to Improve Oversight of Fostering Connections Act Implementation (May 2014)

5. GAO-20-434: Child Welfare and Aging Programs: HHS Could Enhance Support for Grandparents and Other Relative Caregivers (2020)

6. HHS ASPE Issue Brief: States Increasingly Promote Kinship Care, though Significant Opportunity Remains (March 2026)

7. American Bar Association: Foster Kids in Limbo — The Effects of the Interstate Compact on Children in Foster Care (June 2014)

8. Child Trends: New Data Reveal Wide Variation in States' Use of Formal Kinship Care (FY2024 AFCARS Data)

9. CFSR Round 4 Final Reports: Arizona (2023), California (2024), Delaware (2023), Georgia (2024), Kansas (2023), North Carolina (2024), Tennessee (2024), Texas (2024)

10. Children's Bureau Round 4 CFSR Fact Sheet, Administration for Children and Families

11. Bipartisan Policy Center: Accountability in the Courtroom — Review of Child Welfare Litigation and Required Reforms (2025)

12. Legal Aid Society: D.S. v. OCFS — Class Action re: Kinship Caregiver Certification Barriers (E.D.N.Y.)

13. Alaska A.P. v. State of Alaska — Kinship Subclass (Class Cert. June 2025, Trial Aug 2025)

14. Every Texan: Kinship Care in Texas Benefits Children and Saves the State Millions (Feb 2025)

15. Casey Family Programs: Strategies for Improving Placement Stability / Kinship Guardians Overview

16. Annie E. Casey Foundation: Family Ties — A State Kinship Care Policy Analysis

17. Blue Ribbon Project: The Harsh Reality of Aging Out (2024)

18. PMC CivicOps Database: Federal Grant Analysis — TAGGS NGO Grant Data (Southwest Key Programs, BCFS, et al.)

19. PMC CivicOps Database: Form 990 Schedule I Analysis — Nonprofit Foster Care Funding Flows

20. Father's Advocacy Network: The Real Cost of Foster Care — $41,000-$198,000 Per Child Per Year (2024)

21. NIH/PMC: Is Higher Placement Stability in Kinship Foster Care by Virtue or Design? (PMC4385416)

22. ScienceDirect: The Relationship Between Kinship and Foster Placement on Mental Health Indicators (2024)

23. CAFO: US Foster Care Statistics 2026 — Data & Trends

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