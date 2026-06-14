The Constitutional Republic

The Constitutional Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bouchard dit La Vallee's avatar
Bouchard dit La Vallee
2d

Marxism considerers the wife a slave of the husband, and preferred substituting the State. Children also belong to the State. A sick, unnatural system.

Reply
Share
Bouchard dit La Vallee's avatar
Bouchard dit La Vallee
1d

This legislation is critical to the development and wellbeing of children who’ve suffered a bad situation. Blood family is so important to kids, while foster or adoptive families are just strangers. Who in many cases are extremely harmful and even dangerous. I was given up at birth in 1962 by young unmarried parents (and their families) ashamed of my existence. Small towns are gossip mills and notoriously full of hypocritical idiots. The adoption wasn’t a good fit, I could feel I was a disappointment and the mother was regretting it. I was removed for (life threatening) abuse and I got a taste of foster care. In my case foster care was an established network of pedophiles who shared notes and sometimes even passed their victims around. Or just lazy losers who needed it to pay their bills. Or both. I was mad at the world and pretended to be tough. Again I didn’t become a victim. But most kids do. I read the room and was out the window the first night. I was wild and ran away to the streets. It was a railroad town and I’d already figured out how to get around. When I was finally captured, the next stop was reform school. It was basically prison for kids. And like adult prisons, race is everything and I was definitely in the minority. It was fighting for your life (and that booty hole) every day. Again I was strong enough to make it, but many kids are brutalized. Many never recover. Experiences like this are life changing. At this point I was bulletproof, but emotionless. Eventually I made it through childhood intact and became a normal contributing citizen. What I can say is foster care is/was an abomination. Hopefully it’s not as bad these days. Adoption is/was terrible too, in my experience anyway. Some people get lucky, like winning the lottery. I shot craps. Years later Ancestry.com connected me with my biological family. They’re both married to other people and still live in the same small town where an illegitimate child was scandalous! This was a decade before Roe vs. Wade, but she said she would never have done that. And I believe her. But you never know, I could have been vacuumed out in pieces and my tissues sold for profit, like Planned Parenthood does. They sent my mom to the Crittenton Home for Unwed Mothers. That was probably a horrible experience for her. My existence rocked my maternal side, and I feel guilty for embarrassing them. But my biological mother is really nice and a great person. She (15 years old) and my grandmother (who was early 30’s and divorced), both were living with my great grandparents (a fairly successful attorney) who told them to get rid of me or they had to leave their house. They apologized profusely but said they just couldn’t afford to be run off and homeless. I’ve got two half-sisters who are friendly and nice. But the rest of the family isn’t too keen on a long lost stranger hanging around. My biological father was cool too. We reunited and hung out a bit. But it’s really just an acquaintance-like relationship. He was really left out of the pregnancy situation, but like me he was a frisky young colt and went on with his life. Unfortunately, (besides a half-sister and a couple nieces) the rest of my paternal family are all but obnoxious towards me. They’re pampered trust fund babies and I’m a stranger from the other side of the tracks. I offered my hand in friendship, but they basically spit in my face. I don’t think they want anything to do with me. So I deleted their phone numbers and want no contact with them. It’s unfortunate, and I’m not sure why they acted like that? But it’s nothing after all I’ve been through. But the kids snatched up by the state must have any and all information available. Anything less is a dereliction of duty and a violation of their rights.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 17th Special Operation Troops · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture