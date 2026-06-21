Every year, thousands of American children enter state custody through systems designed, in theory, to protect them from harm. In practice, those same systems operate inside a web of federal funding rules, contractor incentives, court processes, and data loops that can turn poverty, mental health struggles, or a single allegation into permanent family separation. The public sees the mission statement. What remains hidden is the machinery.

This is not a story about bad people in government. It is a story about incentives, opacity, and distance—precisely the dangers Thomas Paine diagnosed in 1776 when he warned that power, once removed from the direct consent and oversight of ordinary people, begins to serve itself. Paine wrote Common Sense as a call to break from a distant crown whose authority rested on tradition, ceremony, and emotional conditioning rather than reason or consent. Two hundred fifty years later, the crown has been replaced by something more diffuse but no less remote: an administrative and contracting ecosystem whose rules, funding streams, and self-reinforcing cycles shape the most intimate decisions in American life—whether a mother keeps her children.

The central claim of this investigation is straightforward and constitutional: When systems that touch families become too complex, too financially self-interested, and too shielded from public scrutiny, they cease to be instruments of the people and become instruments that the people must struggle to understand, let alone control. Child welfare is only one arena where this drift is visible, but it is among the most consequential because it decides who remains a family and who does not. The public cannot fix what it cannot see. Families cannot defend rights they do not know are being weighed by algorithms, funding formulas, and institutional survival pressures they never voted on.

What the Record Actually Shows

Thomas Paine’s Common Sense did not treat government as an abstract good or evil. It treated it as a practical necessity born from human imperfection, best kept simple, accountable, and close to those it serves. In the section “Of Monarchy and Hereditary Succession,” Paine dismantled the claim that kingship was natural or divinely sanctioned. He pointed to scripture—Gideon refusing to let his son inherit rule, Samuel warning the Israelites that a king would take their sons for war, their daughters for service, their fields for favorites, and a tenth of everything—arguing that the demand for a king was itself a rejection of God as sovereign and a step toward oppression.

Paine went further. He identified the emotional and imaginative mechanism that sustains such systems even when they make little rational sense: “It is a form of government which the pride of imagination has helped to establish; and it is supported by the same means by which superstition is supported in religion.” Kings and priests alike, he wrote, maintain awe through ceremony and inherited belief rather than evidence or consent. Monarchy, in his phrase, is “the popery of government.”

That diagnosis travels. The Pasted-text analysis correctly maps Paine’s framework onto the modern administrative and nonprofit ecosystem that has grown around programs like Title IV-E foster care funding. The text shows how early American governance under the Federalist design emphasized structure to prevent chaos while still fearing concentrated power. Over two centuries, industrial scale, wars, economic crises, and the Progressive and New Deal expansions produced permanent expert agencies, open-ended entitlements, and layers of contractors and nonprofits that now deliver and shape policy. What began as limited constitutional machinery became a networked system in which federal grants flow to states, states contract with nonprofits and for-profits, data flows back upward, advocacy interprets the data, and funding priorities adjust—creating self-reinforcing loops.

In child welfare specifically, Title IV-E of the Social Security Act reimburses states for a significant portion of eligible foster care and adoption costs on an open-ended basis. Prevention and family preservation services historically received far less flexible or capped support. The 2018 Family First Prevention Services Act attempted a rebalance by allowing federal reimbursement for certain evidence-based mental health, substance abuse, and in-home parenting services to prevent removal. As of late 2025, 47 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico have approved Title IV-E prevention plans. Yet actual prevention spending remains a small fraction of overall Title IV-E outlays—roughly 2 percent in recent fiscal data—with many states claiming little or nothing while foster care reimbursement continues at scale.

Implementation varies. States with stronger existing prevention infrastructure and provider networks (examples frequently cited include Utah, North Carolina, Ohio, and California) have moved further in building approved service arrays. States facing rural provider shortages, workforce gaps, or higher behavioral health needs (including Missouri and West Virginia) show slower uptake, even when plans exist. The evidence requirement itself—programs must appear on a federal clearinghouse as well-supported, supported, or promising—narrows the menu and raises the bar for locally developed or culturally specific approaches. Court-driven timelines, mandatory investigation of allegations, and the continuing financial structure that reimburses placement more readily than upstream support keep the intervention side of the system permanently active.

These are not conspiracy claims. They are documented features of funding design, statutory language, administrative rules, and operational reality. All My recent articles correctly identify the resulting incentive tension: systems built around measurable removal and placement generate data and claims that justify continued or expanded funding in those categories, while prevention requires new infrastructure, different evidence standards, and a shift in daily workflow from crisis response to voluntary engagement. The loop is structural, not personal

The Machinery Behind the Curtain

Consider the operational chain as it typically unfolds. A call comes into a hotline—sometimes from a mandated reporter, sometimes from a neighbor, sometimes from conflict inside a stressed household. The allegation triggers an investigation. Workers assess immediate safety and, increasingly, longer-term risk using structured tools that may incorporate data on prior reports, parental history, household conditions, and other factors. Where risk thresholds are met or services are court-ordered, families enter “service plans” that can include parenting classes, substance treatment, mental health referrals, or housing navigation.

At every stage, funding rules shape choices. Title IV-E historically reimbursed states more readily and at higher effective rates for children placed outside the home than for intensive in-home supports. Even after Family First, the prevention pathway is narrower—limited to specific evidence-rated programs—and still requires the child to be at imminent risk of removal for eligibility in many cases. Layered on top are contractors and nonprofits that deliver assessments, parenting programs, visitation supervision, and foster care itself. These organizations operate under performance metrics and renewal cycles tied to the same funding streams.

Data flows upward: case outcomes, compliance reports, demographic statistics, and cost claims. That data informs legislative and agency decisions about where to allocate resources and which programs to expand. Advocacy organizations interpret the same data for public and policymaker audiences, highlighting gaps or successes that can shift the next round of priorities. Personnel move between agencies, contractors, foundations, and advocacy groups, carrying institutional assumptions and relationships that stabilize certain approaches across administrations.

The result is not a single command center but a distributed system whose parts reinforce one another. A program that generates steady claims and measurable outputs is easier to defend in budget negotiations than one whose benefits are longer-term or harder to quantify. A court system operating under tight statutory timelines has strong reasons to favor placements that satisfy immediate safety standards and federal reimbursement rules. A nonprofit whose survival depends on grant renewal has every rational incentive to align its model with what the current funding criteria reward.

Paine would have recognized the pattern. When authority becomes distant, complex, and wrapped in the language of expertise and necessity, the “pride of imagination” that once sustained kings now sustains entire administrative and contracting ecosystems. Citizens are told the system exists to protect children. What they are rarely shown in plain terms is how the financial and procedural architecture can make removal the path of least resistance while making genuine family preservation administratively and financially harder.

FULL LOOP (simplified)



Policy priority

↓

Funding design

↓

NGO / contractor program creation

↓

Service delivery

↓

Data collection

↓

Advocacy interpretation

↓

Policy adjustment

↓

(repeats)

The diagram shows the repeating flow: policy priority and funding design at the top, flowing to NGOs and contractors who design and deliver programs, generating data and outcomes reports that advocacy groups interpret and feed back into policy adjustment, which then reshapes the next round of funding rules. The loop is closed and self-updating. What the graphic makes unmistakable is that influence travels through money, metrics, and narrative framing—not only through explicit commands. Readers should notice how many nodes sit outside direct electoral accountability and how data becomes both evidence and justification for the system’s continuation.

[Screenshot from Pasted-text: Paine vs Federalist Comparison Table]

The side-by-side layout contrasts Paine’s emphasis on simplicity, proximity to the people, and fear of concentrated or inherited power with the Federalist emphasis on structured institutions capable of managing factions and complexity. The table is not a scorecard declaring one side correct for all time. It is a diagnostic tool showing that both instincts—distrust of remote authority and recognition that large societies require durable structures—have been present since the founding. The modern administrative and NGO layer represents one long-term resolution of that tension. The graphic invites the reader to ask which elements of each tradition are currently dominant and whether the balance still serves constitutional accountability.

This visual or table typically illustrates the open-ended reimbursement pathway for foster care placements alongside the narrower, evidence-gated, and lower-volume pathway for prevention services under Family First. It highlights how the legal and financial architecture still makes downstream intervention the more reliable funding claim for states and providers. Readers should focus on the asymmetry: one side of the ledger scales with placements; the other requires new infrastructure, approved program lists, and proof that a child was at imminent risk. The graphic explains why “both systems running at once” is the observed reality rather than a clean substitution of prevention for removal.

Additional useful visuals from the source material include the historical arc from 1776 through the administrative state expansions to the current networked model, and the vulnerability map showing where discretion, measurement, contracting opacity, and personnel rotation concentrate influence. Each of these makes visible what policy language often obscures: the points at which small changes in rules or metrics can reshape behavior across thousands of cases without any single actor issuing a command to do harm.

The Accountability Questions That Must Be Answered Publicly

Public officials, agency leaders, contractors, and courts owe clear answers on the following:

What is the precise ratio, state by state, of federal Title IV-E dollars claimed for foster care placements versus prevention services in the most recent complete fiscal years? Why does prevention remain a small fraction even in states with approved plans?

Which risk assessment or predictive tools are in use in each jurisdiction, what variables they weight, how they are validated for accuracy and disparate impact, and whether families receive clear notice and opportunity to challenge the inputs or outputs that affect their cases.

How many contractors and subcontractors receive public funds in the child welfare system in each state, what performance metrics govern renewal, and whether conflict-of-interest or revolving-door disclosures are required and published.

What data exists on the share of removals in which poverty-related factors (housing instability, lack of childcare, inability to meet basic material needs) were primary or contributing, and what non-removal supports were offered or available before court involvement.

For states that have approved Family First prevention plans, what is the actual number of families served through the new prevention pathway versus traditional foster care pathways, and what barriers (evidence standards, provider capacity, administrative burden) are documented as limiting scale.

How are kinship caregivers supported financially and legally compared with non-kin foster placements, and what statutory or regulatory changes would be required to make kinship the presumptive first option with equivalent resources.

These are not rhetorical questions. They are measurable. The answers, or the refusal to produce them in usable form, tell the public whether the system is operating as a transparent instrument of protection or as a self-perpetuating administrative economy.

The Reconstruction Framework: Lawful Civic Action

Reconstruction begins with visibility and proceeds through lawful pressure at every level where accountability can be reasserted.

At the local level, citizens and journalists can file systematic public records requests for aggregate data on allegations, investigations, substantiations, removals, time in care, kinship versus non-kin placements, contractor payments, and outcome metrics—broken down by county or region where possible. Local oversight boards or grand juries can examine patterns without violating individual privacy. Churches, veterans’ groups, and civic organizations can organize kinship support networks and document where formal systems create unnecessary barriers to family preservation.

At the state level, legislatures can require plain-language annual reports on funding flows, prevention versus intervention spending ratios, and the performance of major contractors. They can mandate that families receive clear, written notice of rights at the first point of significant system contact—analogous to Miranda protections—explaining service plan requirements, timelines, appeal options, and the distinction between poverty and neglect. They can prioritize statutory preferences and funding parity for kinship placements and require courts to make findings on the least restrictive alternative before removal.

At the federal level, Congress can demand granular, publicly accessible data on Title IV-E claiming patterns and the actual scale of prevention services delivered under Family First. It can revisit the evidence standards and administrative burden that currently limit prevention uptake. It can examine whether open-ended reimbursement for placement continues to create structural tilt and whether block-grant or capped models with strong outcome accountability would better align incentives with family preservation.

Algorithmic transparency matters. Any tool used to score risk or guide decisions should be subject to independent audit for validity, bias, and explainability. Families should have access to the factors that shaped decisions affecting them. Contractor disclosure—ownership, major funding sources, performance history, and personnel movement between government and contractor roles—should be routine rather than exceptional.

None of these steps require abolishing child protection. They require making the existing system legible and contestable by the people it is supposed to serve. That is the oldest American method of correcting drift: not despair, but disciplined insistence that power remain answerable.

Thomas Paine closed his argument by insisting that the time for half-measures and inherited habit had passed. The colonies could no longer pretend that a distant authority whose interests diverged from their own would govern them justly simply because it had always done so. The same clarity is required now.

The American family is not a policy variable. It is the primary institution through which the next generation learns self-government, responsibility, and belonging. When systems that touch families become opaque, incentive-driven, and resistant to ordinary scrutiny, they do not merely fail at efficiency. They erode the consent on which legitimate authority rests.

Reconstruction is not a slogan. It is the daily work of citizens who demand that the machinery be opened to view, that funding formulas and risk tools be explained in language a parent can understand, and that the default setting of the state shift from removal to support wherever safety permits. Paine’s common sense was never complicated: government exists to secure rights, not to replace the people who granted it power. That principle has not expired. It has simply become harder to see through the layers that have grown around it.

The question is no longer whether reform is needed. The question is whether the people will insist on seeing the system clearly enough to rebuild it on the original constitutional premise—that power belongs to those who can hold it accountable, not to those who have learned to make accountability administratively difficult.

The machinery can be examined. The incentives can be realigned. The families affected can be given the information and standing they need to defend themselves. That work begins with the refusal to accept opacity as the price of protection. It continues with the steady, lawful pressure of citizens who remember that republics are not maintained by experts alone, but by a people unwilling to outsource the most basic questions of justice and belonging to systems they cannot see or question.

That is the reconstruction still required. It is the same work Paine called the colonies to in 1776: to stop mistaking inherited or complicated authority for legitimate authority, and to insist that the consent of the governed remain visible in the daily operation of the state. The families inside the system, and the communities around them, are waiting for that insistence to become organized, sustained, and effective. The record is clear enough to begin.

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