The Constitutional Republic

The Constitutional Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patriot Historian 76's avatar
Patriot Historian 76
6d

Damn, that was a ground breaking post and I am happy I found it. I am going to dig in further to what you are doing. I am in a similar yet different avenue of what you are describing. I have been all in with the "posts" since 2017 but always felt that it was not going to save us. Teach us perhaps another way to think, just as President Trump is doing. I believe as you do it is about the Constitution and We The People need to learn how to follow it again. That's our true American Power, that's what makes us unique. Not any of the three branches. Each on their own are corruptible, it is up to the People to keep them in line.

I believe through History and our Constitution can we take back America. I can go on about it but will leave it there for now.

Reply
Share
Ina's avatar
Ina
6d

Thank you very much for your passionate contribution in the freedom movement. That can not appreciated enough. Thank you also for this broaden insights under the hood. May God bless you and your fellows. For the children! 💖🙏🏻💖

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 17th Special Operation Troops · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture