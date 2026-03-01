It was controversial from the start.

And I should be honest about why, because the origin of this story isn’t clean. It starts with me being wrong.

Where It Actually Starts

I was a follower. I believed it. The posts, the promises, the idea that a covert operation was underway to dismantle a corrupt system from the inside. For a while, it made sense to me. It felt like hope with a plan.

Then I started reading the actual law.

Not the interpretations. Not the decodes. The statutes. The Posse Comitatus Act. The Insurrection Act. Title 10 and Title 32 authorities. The legal framework governing any military operation conducted on American soil against American citizens. And what I found was unambiguous: virtually every scenario being promised to followers was illegal under existing federal law. Not unlikely — illegal. Not improbable — unconstitutional.

That was the break. Not because someone argued me out of it. Because I educated myself out of it. And once you see the gap between what’s being promised and what the law actually permits, you can’t unsee it.

So I started writing about it. Effectively, I think. On many levels. And that’s when the trouble started — because nobody in those communities wants the guy who used to sit in the same pew standing up and saying the sermon doesn’t match the scripture.

The Founding Four

Four of us started this. The original publication launched at 17sog.substack.com under the banner of Reconstitution — the idea that America doesn’t need a secret rescue operation, it needs its citizens to reconstitute the civic framework that already exists. The Constitution isn’t broken. It’s abandoned. And the fix isn’t a military tribunal — it’s Americans picking it back up.

That first challenge landed hard. We were pushing back against the most prominent theory in the digital MAGA space, and the response was immediate. But the other three founders were primarily interested in that single challenge. They didn’t want to go further. I did.

I asked to continue with the We The People series — to keep pushing, keep writing, keep challenging the ideas that were separating patriotic Americans from their actual civic power. That’s when the next wave hit.

The Theory Wars

If you’ve spent any time in the digital patriot space, you know the ecosystem. One theory connects to the next. Challenge one and the adjacent communities come for you.

After the initial pushback, the “United States is a Corporation” crowd came knocking. Then the Admiralty Law people. Then the sovereign citizen interpreters. Then Derek Johnson’s followers. Each one had its own mythology, its own set of misread statutes, and its own army of true believers who didn’t appreciate someone dismantling their framework with actual legal citations.

I challenged them all. Not with opinion — with law. Title by title, statute by statute, precedent by precedent. And every time, the response was the same: personal attacks, coordinated reporting, attempts to deplatform. The theories couldn’t survive scrutiny, so the messengers attacked the critic.

Then it got personal. A coordinated group on X started targeting the publication directly. The original three co-founders saw the heat coming and wanted out. Not because they disagreed with the mission — because they were afraid of the blowback. I don’t hold that against them. This space can be brutal, and not everyone signed up for that level of exposure.

But the Ghost in the Machine branding — the logo, the identity, the ethos we’d built together — needed to survive. So I made a decision.

The Split

I split 17sog.substack.com into two publications. wethepeople1776.substack.com became the legacy home — 17th’s Special Operations Dispatch Group, preserving the Ghost in the Machine identity, the original branding, and the Reconstitution ethos. 11,000+ subscribers followed it there.

17sog.substack.com became The Constitutional Republic — the forward-facing publication, the evolution, and eventually the media arm of something none of us had imagined yet. 24,000+ subscribers and growing.

And just like that, I was solo.

The Solo Grind

What followed was the hardest and most productive period of this entire journey. I was one person, getting hit from every direction — the theory communities, the coordinated social media groups, the deplatforming campaigns — and I was cranking articles. Every week. Sometimes every day. Challenging the narratives that were degrading constitutional literacy in the patriot movement and replacing civic engagement with passive hope.

It sucked. I’m not going to romanticize it. There were days the attacks outnumbered the readers. Days I questioned whether any of it mattered. But the Substack kept growing. Not because of algorithms or promotion — because the work was honest, the citations were solid, and people who actually cared about the Constitution recognized it.

Here’s the part that still means something to me: I didn’t turn on paid subscriptions. Not during the split. Not during the attacks. Not for months afterward. The work was free because it needed to be free. I wasn’t doing this for revenue — I was doing it because someone had to.

But people started pledging anyway. Substack has a feature where readers can pledge to subscribe before you even activate payments. And without me asking, without a single pitch or paywall, those pledges accumulated. By the time I finally looked at the numbers, roughly two thousand dollars in pledges were sitting there, from readers who wanted to support the work before I’d even given them a way to.

That moment changed everything.

The Birth of Project Milk Carton

Two thousand dollars in unsolicited pledges from people who believed in what I was building. That was the seed. Not a business plan. Not a pitch deck. A signal from the audience that this work had value beyond the articles.

And then came the moment that gave it a name. I was in an X Space — just listening, talking, doing what we do in those rooms — and someone spoke up. He goes by Digi. He prefers to stay anonymous, and I’ll respect that, but what he said that night changed the trajectory of everything:

“What ever happened to the milk cartons back in the day?”

That was it. One sentence. One question from a guy nobody in the mainstream would ever know. And in that moment, everything I’d been building — the theory challenges, the constitutional analysis, the growing audience — found its true north. Not just government transparency. Not just calling out bad theories. Child welfare. The children who fall through the cracks of the very systems I’d been mapping. The faces that used to be on every breakfast table in America until we collectively decided to stop looking.

Digi didn’t just name the project. He lit the fuse. And he’s been in the fight ever since — quietly, deliberately, and without any interest in credit. That’s the kind of person this mission attracts.

With those pledges and my own money, I incorporated Project Milk Carton as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. From a solo writer getting smashed on X to the founder of the most comprehensive child welfare and government transparency ecosystem ever assembled. Not because I had a plan from the beginning — because I refused to stop, and the mission kept getting bigger.

What We Built

Many don’t know this yet. But we do. And now you will.

17-SOG Media didn’t just become a Substack with an opinion. It became one of three pillars of Project Milk Carton — a 501(c)(3) nonprofit (EIN: 33-1323547) that created the most comprehensive child welfare and safety ecosystem in American history.

Here’s what exists right now, today, at projectmilkcarton.org:

340+ million public records — integrated and cross-referenced. Federal grants. Campaign finance. Nonprofit filings. Court records. AFCARS foster care data. FBI crime statistics. FEC individual contributions. IRS 990 financials. All of it wired together in ways nobody has done before.

$148 billion in grants tracked. — Not summarized. Tracked. Every dollar, every recipient, every board member, every political donation those board members made to the legislators who approved the next round of funding.

196 analytical tools across 15 rooms — powered by ARIA, an Autonomous Research & Intelligence Agent built from the ground up. State-by-state child welfare intelligence dashboards. Trafficking route mapping. Nonprofit network analysis. Funding loop detection. Decision-tree mapping of CPS systems across all 51 jurisdictions.

A complete open-source legal knowledge graph — of the entire US child protective services system — over 2,000 decision nodes with statute citations, constitutional constraints, and funding incentive analysis. Game theory applied to family law. Backward induction modeling for CPS decision chains. The game board, mapped — so families can make strategic decisions instead of reactive ones.

This is what “The Wall” is. This is what many don’t want to go near. Not because it’s wrong — because it’s powerful.

The Core

None of this exists because of one person. It exists because the right people showed up at the right time and decided to stay.

Digi asked the question that named us. He’s been in the trenches since that night in the X Space, building alongside the rest of us with zero interest in recognition. He doesn’t want his name out there, and that tells you everything you need to know about his character. The people who do this work for the right reasons rarely want the spotlight. Digi is the proof.

JeremiahBullFrog is doing what most people only talk about. While the rest of the internet debates theories and trades hot takes, Jeremiah is running real investigations and exposing real issues — the kind that make people uncomfortable because they’re documented, sourced, and undeniable. He’s not performing outrage. He’s producing evidence. And the things he’s uncovering are, frankly, insane. The kind of findings that would be front-page news if the institutions responsible for reporting them weren’t part of the problem. Jeremiah is crushing it, and this organization is sharper because of him.

Melody, our PMC Foundation Director, is the reason the educational mission has structure and heart. Foundation work isn’t glamorous. It’s the training programs, the outreach frameworks, the systems that ensure families don’t just hear about the problem but actually gain the tools to navigate it. Melody built that. She took the raw intelligence infrastructure and made it accessible to the people who need it most — the parents, the advocates, the communities who’ve been fighting these systems alone. She is the bridge between what ARIA can do and what real families need.

Cliff has been a steady hand through all of it. In a mission that generates constant friction — from the theory communities, from the systems we investigate, from the sheer weight of what we’re taking on — you need people who don’t flinch. Cliff doesn’t flinch. He shows up, he holds the line, and he does the work. Every organization needs its bedrock. Cliff is ours.

And beyond the names, there are partners and contributors who’ve woven themselves into this mission in ways that don’t always make the headlines. The people running rooms on The Wall. The volunteers in training. The advocates who share the data in their communities. Every one of them chose to be here — not because it was easy, not because it was safe, but because the mission is real and the tools are real and the children are real.

This is the new core. Forged in the same fire that started it all, carrying the same conviction, and building something that no amount of theory wars or coordinated attacks could stop. We’ve already endured more than most organizations face in a decade. And we’re just getting started.

Why People Hesitate

Our tools require training to use. Not because we’re gatekeeping. Because what we built isn’t a dashboard you glance at — it’s an intelligence platform that reveals things people in power would prefer stayed buried.

And here’s the part that makes us different from every other organization in this space: the training is free. The tools are free. The data is free. Everything Project Milk Carton produces is free, because this is a 501(c)(3), and every dollar of support is tax-deductible.

We don’t sell fear. We don’t sell access. We don’t sell hope.

We give you the ability to see.

The Core Truth

This entire journey — from follower to theory challenger to solo writer to nonprofit founder to the team we are today — taught me one thing that I believe with everything I have:

Trump, no matter what you believe about him, supports THE PEOPLE. Not the theory.

Not the decode. Not the secret plan. Not the Admiralty Law reinterpretation. Not the sovereign citizen framework. Not the corporation myth. The people. And the people don’t need a military operation. They need the tools to see their own government clearly, the training to understand what they’re looking at, and the will to act on it.

That’s what we built. Through every attack, every split, every sleepless night cranking articles that half the internet wanted deleted. We built it anyway. And now it’s not just me. It’s Digi, Jeremiah, Melody, Cliff, our partners, our volunteers, and every single person who pledged before we even asked.

Three Pillars. One Mission.

PMC Foundation — Education & Outreach

We teach families and communities how child welfare systems actually work — not how they describe themselves. CPS navigation, legal literacy, and the tools to see through the gaps.

PMC Investigations — Research & Intelligence

Open-source intelligence, funding flow analysis, nonprofit financials, and political donation cross-referencing. We trace the money. We map the networks. We publish what we find.

17-SOG Media — Publishing & Journalism

Investigative journalism, state-by-state analysis, and educational content reaching 35,000+ combined subscribers. If we find it, we publish it. Facts, not fear. Data, not drama.

The Call

So — to you few who know, who REALLY know: come see what we started. Knowingly or not, this is where it was always heading. One person who got smart, got honest, and refused to stop became a team that built something unprecedented.

And for everyone else: come see our legacy, our current state, and the future.

The Legacy: wethepeople1776.substack.com

The Current: 17sog.substack.com

The Mission: projectmilkcarton.org

The Wall: projectmilkcarton.org/social/room/echo

“When one dwells, one becomes ruled eventually — even by the nicest intentions.”

— Andrew Fayal, Founding Member

Don’t dwell. Become a steward.

Project Milk Carton is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. All content is free. All tools are free. All training is free. Your support is tax-deductible.

Powered by ARIA — Autonomous Research & Intelligence Agent